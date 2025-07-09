The Doobie Brothers have a date with Glasgow. | Contributed

There will be the rare chance to see an iconic rock group in Glasgow this week.

Formed in California in 1970, The Doobie Brothers have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, spawning an array of global hits like Listen to the Music, Long Train Runnin and What a Fool Believes.

The lineup of Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald recently reunited to release 16th studio album Walk This World earlier this year.

They recently supported ELO at Hyde Park and are now setting out on a UK tour - and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the gig.

When are the Doobie Brothers playing Glasgow?

The Doobie Brothers will play the OVO Hydro on Friday, July 11.

Who is supporting the Doobie Brothers at their Glasgow gig?

No support has been announced yet for the Doobie Brothers’ Glasgow gig - and as this is the first date of their tour there’s no hint. Expect a support act to warm the crowd up though - watch this space for the latest information.

What are the stage times for the Doobie Brothers in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and there are no other official set times. Having said that, judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect the support to start at some point between 7-7.30pm and for the Doobie Brothers to take to the stage between 8.30-9pm. The gig will finish by 11pm at the very latest.

Are tickets still available for the Doobie Brothers?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck, although remaining tickets are priced from a wallet-bursting £104.65. If you have deep pockets you can get tickets here.

Are there any age restrictions at the Doobie Brothers’ Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing areas and over-8s in the seated sections. All under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What are the drinks prices at the Doobie Brothers gig?

Here’s how much you’ll be paying at the bar:

Pint of Madri: £7.90

Pint of Aspall Cyder Blush: £7.60

Wine: £7.80

Pinot Grigio Fizz: £8.50

Can of soft drink: £2.40

Bottle of water: £3.10

Spirits: £5.80

Mixers: £1.10

What is the likely Doobie Brothers setlist?

The Doobie Brothers played a broadly similar setlist every night of the American leg of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow.