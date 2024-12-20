The best jazz albums of 2024: Jim Gilchrist names his top five

Fergus McCreadie

Fergus McCreadie and friends are driving Scottish jazz to ever greater heights, writes Jim Gilchrist

Fergus McCreadie: Stream (Edition Records) Storm, the opening track of multi-award-winning pianist Fergus McCreadie’s fourth album, pretty well encapsulates what his mercurial, Scots accented and landscape-inspired jazz is all about. As his longstanding trio with bassist David Bowden and drummer Stephen Henderson sounds as impressively and dramatically cohesive as ever, the tune’s dramatic, cymbal-shushing prelude leads into delicate keyboard musings that become increasingly tempestuous. The narrative arc of this album is perhaps more linear than previous recordings, shapeshifting between folky, at times pastoral melodies, moments of serene reflection and turbulent cross-currents, as in the urgent, pulsing of The Crossing or the hymn-like serenity of Mountain Stream. There’s nimble dancing, too, in Stony Gate, before the stream emerges eventually into the open sea in the stately closing track, Coastline.

Playtime: Morse Code Through he Lights (Interupto Music) Edinburgh’s Playtime collective of saxophonist Martin Kershaw, guitarist Graeme Stephen, bassist Mario Caribé and drummer Tom Bancroft surmounted Covid lockdown by inviting guests to join them remotely in live-streamed improvisations. This album captures these extraordinary sessions, at times uncannily other-worldly sounding, considering they’re being created by individuals in enforced, distant isolation. Guests include trumpeter Laura Jurd with a forceful opener, Byron Wallen’s trumpet and Kershaw’s sax flurry around each other in Swing out of Latency while there’s a haunting collaboration with Dutch cellist Ernst Reijseger.

Tim Garland: Moment of Departure (Ubuntu Music) The title of this immensely rewarding double album by saxophonist Tim Garland is informed not only by the nature of casting off as an improviser, but by vivid sleeve artwork by migrant artist Esra Kizir Gokcen. It also sees Garland cast aside saxophone to conduct the London Studio Orchestra in his beautiful suite The Forever Seed.”

John Surman: Words Unspoken (ECM) “Is there another jazz reed voice quite like John Surman’s? The Oslo-based English saxophonist is 80, yet there’s no let-up in his expressive and distinctively toned soundings, here in the assured and empathetic company of guitarist Rob Luft, vibraphonist Rob Waring and drummer Thomas Strønen.”