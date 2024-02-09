All Sections
The 1975 played the first of two sell out shows last night - here's what they played.
By David Hepburn
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:33 GMT
The 1975 are playing two huge gigs at Glasgow's OVO Hydro this month.

resh from taking their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ show to North America - including sold out gigs at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden - The 1975 have returning to the UK for a series of concerts.

It's an extension of their hugely popular ‘At Their Very Best’ tour - which sold over 500,000 tickets worldwide over a nine month period- but promises to "set the bar even higher, featuring newly expanded production".

And there are two Scottish gigs at Glasgow's OVO Hydro - the first of which was last night.

Here's what happened - and the plan for the second gig this evening.

What did The 1975 play on Thursday?

Here is the full setlist for the Thursdsy gig:

  1. The 1975 (BFIAFL)
  2. Looking for Somebody (to Love)
  3. Happiness
  4. Part of the Band
  5. Roadkill
  6. Oh Caroline
  7. I'm in Love With You
  8. A Change of Heart
  9. Robbers
  10. Me
  11. fallingforyou
  12. About You
  13. When We Are Together
  14. I Like America & America Likes Me
  15. Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America
  16. If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
  17. TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
  18. Heart Out
  19. Be My Mistake
  20. It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
  21. The Sound
  22. Somebody Else
  23. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
  24. Love It If We Made It
  25. Sex
  26. People

Is there a support act on Friday?

The 1975 will be supported on both their Glasgow dates by The Japanese House, the stage name of singer-songwriter Amber Bain. The artist is signed to The 1975’s label Dirty Hit and her 2019 debut album ‘Good At Falling’ and its 2023 follow-up ‘In The End It Always Does’ was co-produced by The 1975's drummer George Daniel, with the latter also featuring backing vocals from Matty Healy.

She previously joined the band for their headlining Finsbury Park gig, when Daniel played drums for her - so there's every chance the drummer will pull another double shift in Glasgow.

What are the stage times for Friday?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with support band The Japanese House taking the stage at 7.30pm. The 1975 will appear at around 8.45pm and finishing by 11pm.

