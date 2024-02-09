The 1975 Glasgow Setlist: Here's what Matty Healy's band played at their Hydro show - and Friday's stage times
resh from taking their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ show to North America - including sold out gigs at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden - The 1975 have returning to the UK for a series of concerts.
It's an extension of their hugely popular ‘At Their Very Best’ tour - which sold over 500,000 tickets worldwide over a nine month period- but promises to "set the bar even higher, featuring newly expanded production".
And there are two Scottish gigs at Glasgow's OVO Hydro - the first of which was last night.
Here's what happened - and the plan for the second gig this evening.
What did The 1975 play on Thursday?
Here is the full setlist for the Thursdsy gig:
- The 1975 (BFIAFL)
- Looking for Somebody (to Love)
- Happiness
- Part of the Band
- Roadkill
- Oh Caroline
- I'm in Love With You
- A Change of Heart
- Robbers
- Me
- fallingforyou
- About You
- When We Are Together
- I Like America & America Likes Me
- Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America
- If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)
- TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
- Heart Out
- Be My Mistake
- It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
- The Sound
- Somebody Else
- I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
- Love It If We Made It
- Sex
- People
Is there a support act on Friday?
The 1975 will be supported on both their Glasgow dates by The Japanese House, the stage name of singer-songwriter Amber Bain. The artist is signed to The 1975’s label Dirty Hit and her 2019 debut album ‘Good At Falling’ and its 2023 follow-up ‘In The End It Always Does’ was co-produced by The 1975's drummer George Daniel, with the latter also featuring backing vocals from Matty Healy.
She previously joined the band for their headlining Finsbury Park gig, when Daniel played drums for her - so there's every chance the drummer will pull another double shift in Glasgow.
What are the stage times for Friday?
Doors open at 6.30pm, with support band The Japanese House taking the stage at 7.30pm. The 1975 will appear at around 8.45pm and finishing by 11pm.
