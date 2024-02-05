The 1975 are playing two Scottish shows as part of their latest tour.

Fresh from taking their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ show to North America - including sold out gigs at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden - The 1975 are returning to the UK for a series of concerts.

It's an extension of their hugely popular ‘At Their Very Best’ tour - which sold over 500,000 tickets worldwide over a nine month period- but promises to "set the bar even higher, featuring newly expanded production".

And there's good news for Scottish fans with two gigs to bag tickets for.

Here's what you need to know.

Where and when are the 1975's Scottish gigs?

The 1975 will play Glasgow's O2 Hydro on two consecutive nights, on Thursday, February 8, and Friday, February 9, with doors for both shows opening at 6.30pm.

Can I still get tickets for the shows?

While the Thursday night is completely sold out (other than expensive resale tickets) there are still a few tickets left for the Friday, starting at £73.20, available here.

Is there a support act?

The 1975 will be supported on both their Glasgow dates by The Japanese House, the stage name of singer-songwriter Amber Bain. The artist is signed to The 1975’s label Dirty Hit and her 2019 debut album ‘Good At Falling’ and its 2023 follow-up ‘In The End It Always Does’ was co-produced by The 1975's drummer George Daniel, with the latter also featuring backing vocals from Matty Healy.

She previously joined the band for their headlining Finsbury Park gig, when Daniel played drums for her - so there's every chance the drummer will pull another double shift in Glasgow.

What are the stage times?

The official stage times have not been announced but expect The Japanese House to take to the stage at around 7.30pm, with The 1975 appearing at around 9pm and finishing by 11pm.

What songs will The 1975 play?

Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following that appeared on their setlist for the North American leg of the tour.