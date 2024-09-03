Texas, led by frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri, will be playing Glasgow this month. | Getty Images

One of Scotland’s most successful bands are playing two hometown shows this month.

Formed in Glasgow in 1986, Texas released their much-loved debut album Southside in 1989, which spawned the top 10 hit single I Don’t Want A Lover.

Their next two albums failed to have a similar level of success, but 1997’s White on Blonde got Sharleen Spiteri’s band back on track, going six times platinum in the UK alone.

To date the band have released 10 studio albums, selling 40 million records worldwide and scoring 13 UK top-ten singles and three number one albums.

Last year saw them release their second greatest hits collection, The Very Best of 1989–2023, and they have embarked on a tour to mark the occasion.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two upcoming gigs in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are Texas playing Glasgow?

Texas will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'The Very Best Of' tour on two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 15.

Will there be a support act for Texas in Glasgow?

Texas will be supported by fellow Scot KT Tunstall. The Fife-born singer-songwriter achieved instant global fame with 2004 debut album Eye to the Telescope, which led to her winning and Ivor Novello and two Brit Awards. She was also nominated for the Mercury Prize and a Grammy. Seven more studio albums have followed, along with a collaboration with American musician Suzi Quatro released last year, entitled Face to Face.

What are the stage times for Texas at the Glasgow OVO Hydro?

Doors are at 6.30pm but the venue have yet to confirm any further timings. Similar events at the Hydro would suggest you can expect KT Tunstall onstage at around 7pm-7.30pm, with Texasstarting their set at around 8.30pm-9pm. The gig should be finished by 11pm at latest. These are approximate timings only.

Are tickets still available for Texas’ Glasgow gig?

If you've decided at the last minute there are still tickets available for the Sunday gig here, with standing tickets starting at £58.45 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 14s only in the standing area and over 8s in the seated sections, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Texas setlist?

Glasgow is one of the first stops of this current tour so it’s impossible to know exactly what they’ll play. Having said that, Texas played a series of gigs in Australia and New Zealand earlier this year so don’t expect them to stray too far from the setlists they played there, which were as follows: