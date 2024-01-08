One of Scotland's most successful bands will play not one, but two, hometown gigs this year.

Texas will be playing two dates in Scotland this year.

It's been nearly 40 years since Johnny McElhone, Ally McErlaine, and Sharleen Spiteri founded Texas - they formed in 1986 and made their live debut in 1988 at the University of Dundee.

Still going strong, they are one of Scotland's biggest musical exports, with a string of global hits including 'Say What You Want', 'Halo', 'Black Eyed Boy' and 'I Don't Want A Lover'.

And this year they are touring a set of their greatest hits - including two dates in Glasgow.

Here's what you need to know.

When are Texas playing Glasgow?

Texas initially only announced one Scottish date - at the OVO Hydro on Saturday, September 14. When it quickly sold out another Hydro gig was annouces, on Sunday, September 15. It will be the last date of their tour so expect a party atmosphere. Doors for both gigs open at 6.30pm. Expect Texas to take the stage from around 8.30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

While only expensive resale tickets are now available for the Saturday gig, there are still plenty of tickets for the Sunday here. Seats start from £35.75, while general admission standing tickets are £58.45. The usual booking fees apply.

Is there a support?

No support acts have been announced as yet, but expect there to be at least one other act on the bill. Watch this space for the latest news.

What's the likely setlist?

Texas performed a number of 'best of' sets throughout 2023 - many in smaller venues. Expect to hear the majority of these songs that were played at Glastonbury Abbey, plus a few more.