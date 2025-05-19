Tate McRae Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Tate McRae has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for SiriusXM

The social media superstar is playing a huge Scottish gig this week.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First finding fame by becoming the first Canadian to reach the final of American reality TV series So You Think You Can Dance, Tate McRae has gone on to become an incredibly successful recording artist, with her songs having been streamed over 11 billion times.

She was names Artist Of The Year at the 2024 JUNO Awards (Canada’s Brit Awards), and been nominated for three MTV VMAs and two Billboard Music Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He three albums to date have spawned multiple top 10 hits, with her latest record So Close to What topping charts around the world, including the US Billboard 200.

She’s now on the huge world tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Tate McRae playing Glasgow?

Tate McRae plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on her UK tour on Friday, May 23.

Who is supporting Tate McRae at her Glasgow gig?

Tate McRae will be supported by boy band New Zealand singer-songwriter Benee at her Glasgow gig. She was Single of the Year, Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Artist in both 2019 and 2020 at the New Zealand Musc Awards. She found international fame on TikTok and YouTube with songs like Glitter and Soaked and released her debut album Hey U X in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Tate McRae in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and there are no other confirmed stage times. Having said that, judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect Benee to take to the stage at 7.30pm and Tate McRae to start her set sometime between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will finish by 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Tate McRae?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £98.20. You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Tate McRae’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-14s only in the standing areas and over-8s in the seated areas. All under-16s at the gig must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Tate McRae setlist?

Tate McRae seems to be playing a broadly similar setlist every night of her current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow.