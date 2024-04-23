Take That will be playing three gigs in Scotland in May.

One of the most successful British bands of all time, Take That can boast 12 UK number one singles and nine chart-topping albums.

The band have eight Brit Awards, an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music and album sales in excess of 14.5 million.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers

Originally a five piece, they know record and perform as a trio comprising Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - with Robbie Williams and Jason Orange having left the band.

Ther most recent album, This Life, was released last year and achieved the biggest first-week sales for a British act of the entire year.

The trio are now on a huge UK arena and stadium tour in support of the album and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with two dates in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Take That playing Glasgow?

Take That play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their This Life tour on Friday, May 3, Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Will there be a support act?

Take That will be supported by X Factor runner up Olly Murs. Since appearing on the show the English singer has released seven studio albums, most recently 2022’s Marry Me. Five of his albums have reached number one in the UK album charts, with the other two reaching number two. He’s also had four UK number one singles, including Dance With Me Tonight and Troublemaker.

What are the stage times for the Hydro shows?

Official stage times have yet to be released but the doors will open at 6.30pm. Judging by most shows at the Hydro, expect Olly Murs onstage at around 7.30pm, with Take That performing from around 9pm and the show to finish, at latest, at 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

All three nights are total sell outs but, f you have deep enough pockets, you can pick up official resale tickets here.

Are there any age restrictions?

The only age restriction for the shows is that all under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Take That setlist?

Take That have been playing a broadly similar setlist every night of their This Life tour. Expect to her the following in Glasgow - which is what they played at a recent gig in Leeds.