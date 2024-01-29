Usher will be performing at the Super Bowl half time show.

On Sunday, February 12, millions of American Football fans will watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas..

But even people with little interest in sport will be tuning in to see the spectacular half-time show – this year being headlined by superstar singer Usher.

It will be the latest in a string of annual shows that receive global attention, often providing talking points and meme fodder (remember Katy Perry’s dancing shark?).

Here's everything you need to know about the show, including what famous faces might be joining her on stage.

What time will the half-time show be on at in the UK?

The Super Bowl game kicks off at 6.30pm local time, which means that the action will start at 11.30pm UK time.

A game of American Football is split into four quarters of 15 minutes, but a typical game takes between 2-3 hours to complete, so expect the half-time show to take place at some point between 12.30am and 1am.

How to watch the half-time show in the UK?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast for free on ITV1 and ITVX this year, as well as on Sky Sports. Coverage will start on Sunday, February 12, at 10.45pm.

What songs will Usher play?

The half-time setlist is always a closely-gaurded secret, but the bookies reckon they know which parts of her back catalogue Usher will be dipping into - expecting a total of eight or nine songs to be performed.

The 10 songs most likely to make an appearance are Yeah!, My Way, DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love, Nice & Slow, Love in This Club, Good Good, You Make Me Wanna..., OMG, Burn, and Boyfriend.

Favourite to open the set is Yeah!

What guests will there be?

The Super Bowl half-time show often features some very famous special guests. In 2014 Bruno Mars welcomed The Red Hot Chili Peppers on stage, Beyonce got Destiny’s Child back together for her 2013 set, while Sting made a surprise appearance with Shania Twain in 2003.