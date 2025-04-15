Sugababes Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, support, tickets, setlist, age restrictions

Sugababes have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of the biggest pop acts of the last 25 years are set to play Glasgow.

Formed in 1998, The Sugababes’ original lineup of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan, and Siobhán Donaghy only lasted until 2001, when Donaghy was replaced by Heidi Range.

Two other personnel changes followed before the group ‘disbanded’ in 2011. In the same year the original three singers reformed under the name ‘Mutya Keisha Siobhán’, winning back the Sugababes name in 2019.

Over the years the various itinerations of the band have released eight studio albums, most recently 2022’s The Lost Tapes, with a ninth expected later this year.

Three of their albums have gone multi-platinum - Angels with Dirty Faces, Three, and Taller in More Ways - producing six number one singles, second only to The Spice Girls when it comes to British girl groups.

They’re currently on tour playing songs from throughout their discography and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

When are Sugababes playing Glasgow?

Who is supporting Sugababes at their Glasgow gig?

Sugababes have announced that two acts will be supporting them on their Glasgow gig. First up will be Luna, a Polish singer who represented her country at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2024. Then, taking the stage straight before Sugababes, will be English singer-songwriter Rose Gray who released her debut album Higher Than The Sun earlier this year.

What are the stage times for Sugababes in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Luna taking the stage at 7.20pm and the show finishing by 10.20pm. No further official stage times have been released but, judging by similar gigs at the venue, expect Rose Gray to start somewhere between 7.45pm-8pm and Sugababes to begin their set between 8.30pm-9pm.

Are tickets still available for Sugababes at the Hydro?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still both standing and seated tickets available here, priced at £52.80.

Are there any age restrictions at Sugababes’ Hydro gig?

Standing is over 14s only and seating over 8s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Sugababes setlist?

Sugababes seem to be playing a near-identical setlist on each night of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all of - the following in Glasgow: