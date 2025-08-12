Stiff Little Fingers have a date with Glasgow. | Contributed

A legendary punk band are playing Glasgow this week.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former in Belfast in 1977, Stiff Little Fingers are one of the most iconic band to come out of Northern Ireland.

They released four albums of punk over four years at the height of the Troubles, before breaking up in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the reformed in 1987 and have been together - in some form or other after numerous personnel changes - ever since.

Lead singer Jake Burns is the only member to have been with the band in all its incarnations, although original bass player Ali McMordie rejoined in 2006.

They have now released 10 studio albums, most recently 2014’s No Going Back.

They are currently on tour and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are Stiff Little Fingers playing Glasgow?

Stiff Little Fingers play Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Bandstand as part of the Summer Night series on Tuesday, August 12.

Who is supporting Stiff Little Fingers at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Stiff Little Fingers will be supported in Glasgow by Derry pop-punk group Cherym.

What are the stage times for Stiff Little Fingers at the Kelvingrove Bandstand?

Here’s how the evening will play out:

Doors: 6.30pm

Cherym: 7.45pm

Interval: 8.30pm

Stiff Little Fingers: 9pm

Finish: 10.40pm at latest

Can I still get tickets for Stiff Little Fingers’ Glasgow concert?

If you are looking for a late ticket you are out of luck - it’s a sell out. You can check for last minute availability and resale tickets here. Keep in minf you’ll need to pay fees on top of any advertised price.

Are there age restictions for Stiff Little Fingers’ Glasgow gig?

Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted and it’s suggested the show is only suitable for those over the age of 14. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s the weather forecast for the Stiff Little Fingers gig?

It’s currently looking like it’s going to be a stunning evening with not a cloud in the sky and temperatures peaking at about 26C. Remember the sunscreen.

What is the likely Stiff Little Fingers setlist for Glasgow?

Stiff Little Fingers appear to be playing an identical set on each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the following in Glasgow.