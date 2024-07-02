Stevie Nicks is visiting Scotland to play a gig this July. | Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

One of the most successful singers in history is playing Scotland this weekend

With seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac and eight solo albums under her belt, Stevie Nicks is one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Fleetwood Mac's second album Rumours alone has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it the ninth most purchased record in history.

Although she's not released an album since 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault she's currently on tour and will visit the UK in the summer - including a huge headlining gig at the BST festival in London's Hyde Park.

And there's good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow before she heads to the British capital.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Stevie Nicks playing Glasgow?

Stevie Nicks will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, July 6.

Who is supporting Stevie Nicks in Glasgow?

Stevie Nicks will be supported by Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt. The Livingston-born artist is best known for her number 21 single Stay Out and has won three Scottish Music Awards. Her fourth studio album. Mountain Music, comes out later this year.

What are the stage times for Stevie Nicks at the Hydro?

No official stage times have been announced, other than that the doors will open at 6.30pm. Going by similar Hydro gigs, expect Nina Nesbitt to perform from around 7.30pm, with Stevie Nicks onstage at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Can I still get Stevie Nicks tickets?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £211.70 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be over the age of eight to go to the concert, and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What's the likely setlist?

Stevie Nicks is currently touring America and is playing broadly the same setlist each night. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following songs when she plays Glasgow.