Stevie Nicks will be playing Glasgow later this year.

With seven studio albums with Fleetwood Mac and eight solo albums under her belt, Stevie Nicks is one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Fleetwood Mac's second album Rumours alone has sold over 40 million copies worldwide, making it the ninth most bought record in history.

Although she's not released an album since 2014's 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault she's currently on tour and will visit the UK in the summer - including a huge headlining gig at the BST festival in London's Hyde Park.

And there's good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Stevie Nicks playing Glasgow?

Stevie Nicks will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, July 6. Doors will open at 6.30pm.

Who is supporting Stevie Nicks in Glasgow?

No support has been announced as yet, but at least one other act will be joining Stevie Nicks for the Hydro concert.

When do tickets for Stevie Nicks go on sale?

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12noon on Friday, March 22, here.

Is there a Stevie Nicks presale?

As now tends to be the case, there are several presales to snap up tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

If you are an OVO energy customer you can buy tickets from 12noon on Wednesday, March 20, here.

Customers of 02 also have the chance to buy tickets from 12noon on Wednesday, March 20. Use the 02 Priority app to book - or ask a friend to get tickets for you.

Meanwhile, if you sign up to Live Nation here you can get tickets from 12noon on Thursday, March 21.

How much are Stevie Nicks tickets?

Tickets for the OVO Hydro gig will cost from £86.85 - £234.40 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be over the age of eight to go to the concert, and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What's the likely setlist?

Stevie Nicks is currently touring America and is playing broadly the same setlist each night. Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following songs when she plays Glasgow.