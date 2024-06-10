Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

A much loved alt-rock band’s latest tour will roll into Glasgow - and they’ve brought some famous friends along.

One of the most influential and critically-acclaimed bands of the 1990s, The Smashing Pumpkins have sold over 30 million records across the world.

Fronted by singer Billy Corgan, the band have gone through various itinerations, breakups and hiatuses, but are touring again with a string of arena dates across the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’re playing a career-spanning setlist including songs from their multi-platinum albums Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, including generational anthems such as Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Zero and 1979.

They’ve also brought chart-topping band Weezer along with them for the trip, so there will be no shortage of classic songs on offer.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow. Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Smashing Pumpkins playing Glasgow?

The Smashing Pumpkins play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK and Ireland tour on Wesnesday, June 12.

Will there be a support act?

The Smashing Pumpkins will technically be supported (although it’s arguably a co-headlining tour) by Weezer, an American rock band who have sold over 35 million records worldwide. They are best known for a string of hit singles early in their career, including Buddy Holly, Undone – The Sweater Song, Say It Ain't So, Hash Pipe and Island in the Sun.

What are the stage times for The Smashing Pumpkins?

The venue have yet to release official stage times, other than that door will be opening at 6.30pm. If the concert follows the timing of similar gigs at the Hydro, expect Weezer to start their set between 7pm and 7.30pm. The Smashing Pumpkins should be taking to the stage at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will be finished, at latest, by 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £52.80.

Are there any age restrictions?

Standing is over 14s over, while you have to be over the age of 8 for the seated areas. All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the likely Smashing Pumpkins setlist?

The Smashing Pumpkins seem to be playing a broadly similar set each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the majority - if not all - the following songs, played at their recent London gig.

The Everlasting Gaze Doomsday Clock Zoo Station Today Thru the Eyes of Ruby Spellbinding Tonight, Tonight That Which Animates the Spirit Ava Adore Disarm Springtimes Mayonaise Bullet With Butterfly Wings Empires Beguiled 1979 Birch Grove Panopticon Shame Jellybelly Rhinoceros Gossamer Cherub Rock Zero

What is the likley Weezer setlist?

Again, Weezer seem to be sticking with a particular set of songs for their current tour. Here’s what you should expect to hear in Glasgow, from their recent gig with The Smashing Pumpkins in London.