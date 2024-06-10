Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer Glasgow Hydro Stage Times: age restrictions, set times, tickets, likely setlist
One of the most influential and critically-acclaimed bands of the 1990s, The Smashing Pumpkins have sold over 30 million records across the world.
Fronted by singer Billy Corgan, the band have gone through various itinerations, breakups and hiatuses, but are touring again with a string of arena dates across the UK and Ireland.
They’re playing a career-spanning setlist including songs from their multi-platinum albums Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, including generational anthems such as Tonight, Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Zero and 1979.
They’ve also brought chart-topping band Weezer along with them for the trip, so there will be no shortage of classic songs on offer.
And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow. Here’s everything you need to know.
When are The Smashing Pumpkins playing Glasgow?
The Smashing Pumpkins play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK and Ireland tour on Wesnesday, June 12.
Will there be a support act?
The Smashing Pumpkins will technically be supported (although it’s arguably a co-headlining tour) by Weezer, an American rock band who have sold over 35 million records worldwide. They are best known for a string of hit singles early in their career, including Buddy Holly, Undone – The Sweater Song, Say It Ain't So, Hash Pipe and Island in the Sun.
What are the stage times for The Smashing Pumpkins?
The venue have yet to release official stage times, other than that door will be opening at 6.30pm. If the concert follows the timing of similar gigs at the Hydro, expect Weezer to start their set between 7pm and 7.30pm. The Smashing Pumpkins should be taking to the stage at some point between 8.30pm and 9pm. The show will be finished, at latest, by 11pm.
Are tickets still available?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £52.80.
Are there any age restrictions?
Standing is over 14s over, while you have to be over the age of 8 for the seated areas. All under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Smashing Pumpkins setlist?
The Smashing Pumpkins seem to be playing a broadly similar set each night of their current tour. Expect to hear the majority - if not all - the following songs, played at their recent London gig.
- The Everlasting Gaze
- Doomsday Clock
- Zoo Station
- Today
- Thru the Eyes of Ruby
- Spellbinding
- Tonight, Tonight
- That Which Animates the Spirit
- Ava Adore
- Disarm
- Springtimes
- Mayonaise
- Bullet With Butterfly Wings
- Empires
- Beguiled
- 1979
- Birch Grove
- Panopticon
- Shame
- Jellybelly
- Rhinoceros
- Gossamer
- Cherub Rock
- Zero
What is the likley Weezer setlist?
Again, Weezer seem to be sticking with a particular set of songs for their current tour. Here’s what you should expect to hear in Glasgow, from their recent gig with The Smashing Pumpkins in London.
- My Name Is Jonas
- Beverly Hills
- Dope Nose
- Undone - The Sweater Song
- Pork and Beans
- All My Favorite Songs
- Pink Triangle
- Island in the Sun
- Perfect Situation
- The Good Life
- Celebrity Skin
- Burndt Jamb
- In the Garage
- Anonymou
- Say It Ain't So
- Run, Raven, Run
- Hash Pipe
- Only in Dreams
- Surf Wax America
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.