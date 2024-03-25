Simple Minds will be playing two gigs in Glasgow this week.

Formed in Glasgow in 1977, Simple Minds become one of the biggest bands in the world in the 1980s thanks to international smash hit songs like Don't You (Forget About Me), Promised You a Miracle, Waterfront, Alive and Kicking and UK number one single Belfast Child.

They have sold over 60 million albums, with their 19th studio record, Direction of the Heart, released in 2022.

Through the years there have been several changes in personnel, but lead singer Jim Kerr has been with the band since the start - as has guitarist Charlie Burchill.

The band are currently on on a world tour, and there's good news for Scottish fans - with two gigs in Glasgow.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are Simple Minds playing Glasgow?

Simple Minds play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30.

Will there be a support act?

Simple Minds will be supported by fellow Scot rockers Del Amtri. The band, led by singer Justin Currie, formed in Glasgow in 1990 and are best known for their hit single Nothing Ever Happens. They have released seven studio albums, five of which have reached the UK top 10 and have sold over six million albums worldwide.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect Del Amitri to be on stage from 7.30pm, with Simple Minds taking to the stage at approximately 9pm. The show will end by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available for both nights here, starting at £45.15 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

You must be over the age of eight to gain entry to the gig. Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Simple Minds setlist?

Simple Minds have been playing a broadly similar setlist during their Global Tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, played at a recent concert in Nottingham.