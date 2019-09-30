Scottish rock greats Simple Minds to play Glasgow concert next year

Have your say

Scottish rock band Simple Minds are set to return to their roots by playing a long-awaited concert in Glasgow next year.

One of the most commercially successful Scottish bands of the 1980s, Simple Minds will play at the SSE Hydro on 25 April.

The gig is part of the band's major 2020 World Tour, which is celebrating more than 40 years on the circuit after first forming in Glasgow in 1977.

The band has announced details of the tour’s European dates, which covers 38 shows across 12 countries.

The Glasgow homecoming concert is the final leg of the European tour.

Seven of the concert dates are scheduled for the UK, with gigs in Cardiff, Bournemouth, London, Leeds, Brighton and Birmingham.

Simple Minds are fronted by founder members Jim Kerr (vocals) and Charlie Burchill (guitar).

Their biggest hits include Don't You (Forget About Me), Alive and Kicking, Promised You a Miracle, Waterfront and Someone Somewhere in Summertime.

Tickets go on sale from 9am on 4 October.