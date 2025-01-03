Scotsman critic Jim Gilchrist picks his jazz highlights for 2025
Helena Kay Quartet: Golden Sands Revisited Multi-award-winning saxophonist Helena Kay continues to curate “Jazz Thursdays” at the Queen’s Hall and on 13 February they’ll be reprising their widely praised second album, Golden Sands, in the company of pianist Peter Johnstone, bassist Calum Gourlay and drummer Alyn Cosker. In support is the folk-transformative duo of Shetland saxophonist Norman Willmore and drummer Corrie Dick. Kay will launch their follow-up album, The World I Live In, at the same venue on 16 October. Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, 13 February
Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and Trilok Gurtu Drawing upon Indian traditions and Western jazz influences for what should be a dazzling collaboration, the renowned SNJO presents 21 Spices with internationally celebrated Indian percussionist Trilok Gurtu. The percussionist has played with such eminent jazz names as Pat Metheny, John McLaughlin, Jan Garbarek and Weather Report (not to mention the SNJO’s director, Tommy Smith). Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (New Auditorium), 28 March; Perth Concert Hall, 29 March; Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, 30 March
Georgia Cécile UK Jazz Act Of The Year and Vocalist of the Year in the 2022 Jazz FM awards, soulful chanteuse Georgia Cécile, having played her Christmas shows at Ronnie Scott’s and filmed along with Marti Pellow for BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay, delivers two Scottish concerts before heading off for Belfast, London and beyond. Expect some fresh songs in timeless style, including material from her forthcoming EP, City Girl. Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow, 21 January; Queens Hall, Edinburgh, 28 February
Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival: NOVUS EJBF minifest NOVUS will celebrate the proliferation of new music currently emerging from Scotland’s vibrant jazz scene. The full line-up is to be announced in January, but events will include saxophonist Phil Bancroft launching his new album, Beautiful Storm, a double bill featuring cellist Simone Seales with flute and electronics wizard Diljeet Bhachu, and an EJBF debut for recently formed Glasgow nu-jazz exponents Kai Reesu. The Jazz Bar & St Bride’s Centre, Edinburgh, 21-22 March
Desperate Dan Not the immortal DC Thomson comic strongman, but the mighty, 14-piece Steely Dan tribute outfit named after him, as Whighams, Edinburgh’s popular West End Sunday jazz club, celebrates its 16th anniversary in March. Until then, there’s energy to spare as the club hosts the fiddle-led “Hot Club” swing of Rose Room on 19 January, followed by the JazzMain quartet, breathing fresh life into the Blue Note idiom, on 26 January. Whighams Jazz Club, Edinburgh, 30 March
