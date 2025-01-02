Scotsman critic David Kettle on the classical music concerts to see in 2025

Thomas Sondergard conducting the RSNO | Sally Jubb

Don’t miss these events in the months ahead, writes David Kettle

Royal Scottish National Orchestra: Søndergård conducts Mahler’s Ninth RSNO Music Director Thomas Søndergård has shown himself to be a powerful, persuasive Mahlerian in recent seasons, and in February orchestra and conductor scale what’s arguably the composer’s craggiest peak. Mahler’s Ninth Symphony stares death squarely in the face, but also seems to affirm mortality as the very thing that gives life meaning. It’s a piece that asks big questions, and Søndergård’s vision of the symphony is sure to offer some perceptive, perhaps deeply personal answers. Usher Hall, Edinburgh, 21 February; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, 22 February

​Scottish Opera: The Makropulos Affair More big questions of life and death lurk behind Janáček’s brilliantly compelling meditation on time and female power that masquerades as a legal thriller set among the money struggles of the mega-rich. Olivia Fuchs’s production, originally seen at Welsh National Opera, was up for a Southbank Sky Arts Award, and nimbly weaves together the show’s surrealism, magic and mysteries. Janáček aficionados will surely adore it, but there’s plenty to fascinate anyone interested in teasing apart its enigmas. ​Theatre Royal, Glasgow, 15, 19 & 22 February; Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, 27 February & 1 March

​Scottish Ensemble: The Law of Gravity Crack string group the Scottish Ensemble have long prodded at run-of-the-mill concert traditions with quietly visionary collaborations, often looking far beyond the world of music. The Law of Gravity is a case in point, bringing the ensemble’s musicians up close to the postmodern puppet antics of brilliant company Blind Summit, who have long upended expectations of what a puppet show should and can be. With music from Schoenberg and Glass, The Law of Gravity is sure to reveal musical aspects that the composers never dreamt of. ​Traverse, Edinburgh, 13 February; Dundee Rep, 14 February; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (New Auditorium), 15 February

​Scottish Chamber Orchestra: Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony Double bassist Nikita Naumov is one of the most compelling, charismatic musicians you could hope to encounter. He’s been the SCO’s Principal Bassist since 2010, and his UK premiere performance Hungarian Péter Eötvös’s northern lights-inspired concerto Aurora was intended to celebrate that long-standing relationship – until it was delayed by the Covid pandemic. Now the long-awaited unveiling will be a bittersweet experience, as Naumov returns to the SCO from his new role as the RSNO’s Principal Bassist, where he’s been since November 2024. No doubt conductor Mark Wigglesworth will bring insights and power to another nature-inspired piece to close the concert, Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony. ​Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, 20 March; City Halls, Glasgow, 21 March