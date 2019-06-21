Scotland’s best music festivals to check out in summer 2019

The summer is upon us, and that means it’s time to dig out your wellies and sunglasses and head along to a music festival.

Here are nine of the best music events taking place in Scotland this summer.

Festival fans will be hoping for good weather.

TRNSMT

Glasgow Green, 12, 13, 14 July

Glasgow’s biggest festival returns for its third year, with 150,000 music fans expected to head to Glasgow Green for a weekend of fun across five stages. This year’s event features headline performances from Stormzy, Bastille, George Ezra, The Kooks, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Snow Patrol, as well as main stage performances from Glasgow singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon, Example and Brit award winner Sam Fender. The event will also see the launch of the all-female Queen Tut’s stage to help close the festival’s gender play gap and support emerging female local talent including Cara Rose, LUNIR, Deni Smith, Scarlett Randal and The Eaves. There’s also a great line-up of street food vendors, the Smirnoff bar, VIP area and free phone charging in the ultra-chill Utlita space.

Tickets are priced £59.50 - £270 and can be purchased on the festival's website.

Music fans can also enjoy great street food and pop-up bars at most of Scotland's music festivals.

Summer Sessions

Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh, 7 - 18 August 07 - 18 / Bellahouston Park, Glasgow 16 - 25 August

Organisers DF Concerts bring the biggest names to Edinburgh and Glasgow in August, with Florence + The Machine, Primal Scream, Chvrches, Lewis Capaldi, James, the Courteneers and Madness playing in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle, while The Cure, Foo Fighters and The 1975 will rock Bellahouston Park.

Tickets are priced from £59 and can be purchased on the festival's website.

There are festivals to suit a wide range of musical tastes.

Electric Fields

SWG3 in Finnieston, Glasgow, 4-6 July

Ditching the headache of a campaign festival, Electric Fields is heading into the city this year but has promised to keep its stellar line up of artists and will be hoping to keep the same vibe that made previous years such a success. The 2019 festival will kick off with a headline slot from Metronomy on the Friday opening party, while the rest of the weekend will feature performances from The Vaccines, Sleaford Mods, Fat White Family, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Friendly Fires, Honey lung, The Cosmics and many more.

Tickets are priced at £30 - £89 and can be purchased on the festival's website.

Rewind Festival

Scone Palace, Perth, 19-21 July

Taking place in the spectacular grounds of Scone Palace, Rewind Scotland is a weekend of iconic performances from musical legends. This year features Cinema Paradiso, Bryan Ferry, Belinda Carlisle, Midge Ure, Leo Sayer, Paul Young, Foreigner, Big Country, The Stranglers, Bjorn Again and the Dire Straits Experience, among others. The event also features comedy from Phill Jupitus, Jimeoin and more, silent disco, karaoke rumble, breakfast game shows to get the day started and a huge line-up of events for kids to ensure this is a truly family-friendly festival experience.

Tickets are priced at £25 - £140 and can be purchased on the festival's website.

ButeFest

Isle of Bute, July 26 -28

A non-stop weekend festival of music, ButeFest has surely the most striking location of all Scotland’s music festivals, set on the breathtaking beach of the magnificent Isle of Bute. Now in its 5th year, ButeFest once again promises good food, a great atmosphere and some top bands, wittheh line- up headed by Big Country, X-Factor star Lucy Spraggan, Fallen Arches and The Coaltown Daisies, as well as Medicine Men, Gordon James and the Power and festival favourites Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5.

Tickets are priced at £48.15 - £251.45 and can be purchased on the festival's website.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival

Belladrum Estate, Inverness, 1-3 August

One of the most established music and arts festivals in Scotland, the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival is back for its 15th year, with another stunning line-up of acts led by Jess Glynn, Chvrches, Elbow, Johnny Marr, Lewis Capaldi, Tom Odell, Glasvegas, The Coral, Hawkwind, and more. The three-day festival also features a pop-up restaurant, a kid’s area and a glamping option for music fans who want something a little more luxurious than a tent.

Tickets are priced at £95.04 - £159.10 and can be purchased on the festival's website.

Party at the Palace

Lochside Field, Linlithgow, 10-11 August

A selection of music royalty performs against the regal backdrop of Linlithgow Palace over two days of live music at a family-friendly festival that has become an even bigger success since moving across the loch in 2016. This year the line-up includes The Charlatans, KT Tunstall, Roachford, Deacon Blue, Wet Wet Wet, the Fun Lovin’ Criminals and the Criosg Charles Funk and Soul Club. There’s also street food, a funfair, a kids area and more.

Tickets are priced at £21.40 - £90.95 and can be booked on the festival's website.

Kelburn Garden Party

Kelburn Castle, Largs, 5-8 July

Hosted on the grounds of a 13th-century castle and considered by some to be Scotland’s best music festival, the Kelburn Garden party turns an old woodland valley into a magical musical experience. This year’s event includes a DJ set from Leftfield, as well as performances from Gentleman's Dub Club, LTJ Bukem, Nathan Fake, Shooglenifty, Acid Arab, and Swindle. There’s also The Neverending Glen, a surreal multi-media adventure, which sees artists create site-specific installations, sculptures, performances and events. A wander around the huge site will uncover hidden gems such as the tea cave, a turkish steam room in an old boat, the waterfall pond and the secret forest.

Tickets are priced at £45 - 139.50 and can be booked on the festival's website.

Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival

Edinburgh (various venues), 12 - 21 July

Considered by many to be the unofficial start of the Scottish capital’s festival season, the Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival features established heavyweights alongside new artists. This year’s line-up features Jools Holland, Sons of Kemet, AKU, Lights Out By Nine, Becc Sanderson, Toby Mottershead, Ibibio Sound Machine, Cat Loud Quartet, Jamison Ross and more.

Ticket vary in price and you can find out more on the festival's website.