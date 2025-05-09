SCO, SCO Chorus & Yeol Eum Son, Edinburgh review: 'sizzling with energy'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCO, SCO Chorus & Yeol Eum Son, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

Haydn’s Missa in angustiis (Mass for trouble times) sounded fresh off the page in this dynamic reading, with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s lively conductor Maxim Emelyanychev deploying his forces with aplomb. Typically of Haydn this piece is quirky, not least for the name it acquired at its premiere in 1798 on the day Lord Nelson defeated Napoleon - the Nelson Mass.

Yeol Eum Son

Despite its official title, however, the music was joyful and sizzling with energy, thanks to outstanding performances across the orchestra. The oboe provided soulful asides while the double basses, their rhythmic lines constantly on the move, anchored the solid narration from the SCO Chorus - well-drilled by Gregory Batsleer – and the impressive soloists led by Anna Dennis. The soprano’s beguiling high notes soared across the orchestra, and she was supported by mezzo-soprano Katie Bray, tenor Anthony Gregory and bass baritone Neal Davies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ever-cheeky Haydn reordered the mass so it ended with the Agnus Dei rather than the Gloria, and the result here was magnificent. Emelyanychev never took his foot off the pedal when it came to pace - a quality that would have benefited some aspects of the first half of the concert.

The Brahms opener, Variations on a theme by Haydn (St Anthony Chorale), was light and elegant but a few of the variations felt the lack of heft a symphony orchestra can give, especially in the finale.