SCO, SCO Chorus & Yeol Eum Son, Edinburgh review: 'sizzling with energy'

Conductor Maxim Emelyanychev never took his foot off the pedal when it came to pace in Haydn’s Missa in angustiis, writes Susan Nickalls, while soloist Yeol Eum Son sparkled in a performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3
By Susan Nickalls
Comment
Published 9th May 2025, 10:01 BST

SCO, SCO Chorus & Yeol Eum Son, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

Haydn’s Missa in angustiis (Mass for trouble times) sounded fresh off the page in this dynamic reading, with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s lively conductor Maxim Emelyanychev deploying his forces with aplomb. Typically of Haydn this piece is quirky, not least for the name it acquired at its premiere in 1798 on the day Lord Nelson defeated Napoleon - the Nelson Mass.

Yeol Eum Son Yeol Eum Son
Yeol Eum Son

Despite its official title, however, the music was joyful and sizzling with energy, thanks to outstanding performances across the orchestra. The oboe provided soulful asides while the double basses, their rhythmic lines constantly on the move, anchored the solid narration from the SCO Chorus - well-drilled by Gregory Batsleer – and the impressive soloists led by Anna Dennis. The soprano’s beguiling high notes soared across the orchestra, and she was supported by mezzo-soprano Katie Bray, tenor Anthony Gregory and bass baritone Neal Davies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ever-cheeky Haydn reordered the mass so it ended with the Agnus Dei rather than the Gloria, and the result here was magnificent. Emelyanychev never took his foot off the pedal when it came to pace - a quality that would have benefited some aspects of the first half of the concert.

The Brahms opener, Variations on a theme by Haydn (St Anthony Chorale), was light and elegant but a few of the variations felt the lack of heft a symphony orchestra can give, especially in the finale.

There were also times in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 when soloist Yeol Eum Son would have benefited from more orchestral depth behind her, but overall her brilliant technique and spirited approach sparkled. The SCO’s distinctive formula of combining original brass instruments and timpani with a solid string sound for this type of repertoire was a winning one, too, with the smaller forces highlighting the finer details of this alluring concerto.

READ MORE: Tectonics: BBC SSO 1, Glasgow review: 'food for thought'

Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice