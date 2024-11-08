SCO, Ryan Bancroft & Eric Lu, Edinburgh review: 'an evening full of treats'

Ryan Bancroft | B. Ealovega

SCO, Ryan Bancroft & Eric Lu, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

Sibelius’s grand, majestic Fifth Symphony, played by the intimate forces of a chamber orchestra? Young California-born conductor Ryan Bancroft seems convinced it can work, as he revealed in these pages just a week or so ago. And his nimble, buoyant, glistening account with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra was indeed entirely persuasive.

Okay, it might have lacked the sheer sonic splendour of a full symphonic band, but it more than made up for it with lithe power, textural transparency and delicate lyricism, from the unstoppable momentum of its first movement speed-up – which Bancroft kept on a tight leash, then released to run free – to the disarming gracefulness of its middle movement. And those famous horns in its finale? Bancroft held things back at first, only to let them surge forward at the key-change – and his negotiation of the theme’s return, quiet and skittering across strings and woodwind, was fragile and exquisite.

He had a winning way with orchestral detail, bringing out seldom heard inner parts, but most remarkable throughout was his evident love for the Symphony, and his sincere, authentic responses as a result.

There were some unusual decisions in the concert’s earlier Grieg Piano Concerto, too – not least the rather ponderous tempo of the opening movement, which offered more wistful introspection than determined drama. But it worked a treat, providing fresh insights into Grieg’s bittersweet writing, and allowing Bancroft’s compatriot Eric Lu the ideal setting for his thoughtful, elegant playing.

Not that Lu lacked power or brilliance – there were plenty of both in the Concerto’s fizzing keyboard fireworks, dutifully dispatched with steely precision. But at times it was almost as if he were playing Mozart, or – dare I say it – Schubert, whose A flat Impromptu provided his deeply considered encore.