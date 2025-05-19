Scissor Sisters, Glasgow review: 'naughty, touching and potent'
Scissor Sisters, Hydro, Glasgow ★★★★★
With Alison Goldfrapp as a support act and a twerking gorilla on microphone roadie duties, it was clear from the off that Scissor Sisters were open for business, and how. The ebullient New York party rockers have reunited but they haven’t reformed. This tour, marking the 20th anniversary of their eponymous debut album, was naughty, rambunctious, touching and potent.
Lead singer Jake Shears arrived fresh in a punk sailor suit from his stint as the MC in the London production of Cabaret. His wingwoman Ana Matronic has not rejoined the band; instead, Shears was flanked by two terrific co-pilots, Amber Martin and Bridget Barkan, who looked like Warhol superstars, sang like troupers and channelled the trashy energy of The B-52s.
Scissor Sisters are serious about fun. The entire show was a fetching combination of the commercial and the subversive, an arena-sized throwback to their roots on New York’s queer cabaret scene, from the glam rock clamour of Better Luck Next Time to the bubblegum Sparks of She’s My Man to the burlesque costumes, gonzo dance routines and cheeky props. The rich and varied set encompassed the vaudeville stylings of I Can't Decide, the New York power dressing chic of Lovers in the Back Seat, moving ballad Mary, with unimpeachable vocals from Shears, and disco samba Let's Have a Kiki.
There were anthems aplenty, not least the happy/sad Bee Gees extravaganza I Don't Feel Like Dancing and Take Your Mama, on which Jessie Ware guested with glee. Their brilliant falsetto version of Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb remains one of the all time great cover versions but they also showcased their own proggy odysseys, Return to Oz and Invisible Light, before bringing the whole party to a crescendo with the disco trailer trash of Filthy/Gorgeous and grungey rock‘n’roll cabaret of Music is the Victim. Not at this magnificent display, where music was the victor.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.