RSNO, Lionel Bringuier & Jonathan Mamora, Edinburgh review: 'a performance to savour'

RSNO, Lionel Bringuier & Jonathan Mamora, Usher Hall, Edinburgh ★★★★

Since it was premiered in 1944, Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto has suffered from not being his famous second with its lush captivating melodies. However, soloist Jonathan Mamora’s impressive combination of a solid technique and understated virtuosity offered insights into a piece that can too often sound like an endless stream of notes.

From the wistful piano melody over rocking string rhythms opening the concerto, this was a performance to savour and indicative of the talent that saw Mamora win the 2023 Scottish International Piano Competition. Under the superb direction of conductor Lionel Bringuier, every nuance was articulated and the overall pace was shaped beautifully. He steered the orchestra through tricky sound balances and timings wrapping Mamora’s dreamy meanderings with a cosy tonal warmth. A packed Usher Hall was delighted when by contrast the pianist reeled off a Bach fugue, with the exactitude that demands, as an encore.

The different sections of the RSNO had a chance to show off their own considerable abilities in Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra. The musical bar was set high with the musicians rising to various challenges in style and technique. Bartok’s instrumental pairings were also fascinating: oboes and harps conjured the mysticism of the far east, the side drum framed a brass chorale, while muted horns danced in a giddy string whirlpool and there were explosive timpani outbursts. Bringuier co-ordinated this musical busyness with aplomb, teasing out every exquisite detail from the sumptuous textures of this score.