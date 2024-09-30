Composer John Luther Adams | Donald Lee

There as an evocative, organic charm to this performance of John Luther Adams’ Become Ocean as part of the Sonica festival, but it gradually lost its impact, writes Ken Walton

In the past, environmentalist-turned-composer John Luther Adams’ Become Ocean has survived principally on its musical merit, a sumptuously scored 45-minute sonic sculpture in three indistinguishable movements that, according to its original Seattle conductor in 2013 is “a musical landscape that doesn’t tell any story”.

Adams’ own descriptions reveal little about the work other than to inform us that life on earth first emerged from the sea, and as sea levels rise through global warming we could all, once again, “become ocean”. Thus the palindromic contour of a score whose suffocating harmonic stasis induces a kind of grinding, minimalist-like torpor possibly intended to shock us by what little it has to say.

This Scottish premiere, presented by the RSNO under conductor Clark Rundell as part of Cryptic’s Sonica festival, eschewed the functional Scriabin-like colour projections employed in the original American premiere, calling instead on Catalunya-based visual artist Alba G Corral, seated at a computer desk, to create a live digital interpretation projected across three rear-positioned screens.

Did it contribute much to the experience? Not entirely. For a while the visual journey from symmetrically-conceived aerial seascape to choreographed abstraction - think Terry Gilliam’s Monty Python animations meet Vision On - had an evocative, organic charm to it. But like the music, deliberately economic on climactic surges and becoming frustratingly tiresome around the halfway point, it gradually lost its impact.