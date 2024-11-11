Roger Daltrey Scotland 2025 presale and prices: How to get tickets for The Who icon's Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee gigs
Legendary rock singer Roger Daltrey has announced he will be hitting the road in 2025 on a special solo tour packed with classic The Who songs, solo hits and his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.
In a run of unmissable intimate shows, Daltrey will perform acoustic and semi-acoustic takes on gems from the legendary band and delve into a solo back catalogue that dates back nearly 50years.
Accompanied by his incredible nine-piece band, the acclaimed group consists of regular The Who collaborator Simon Townshend(guitar/vocals) alongside John Hogg (bass), Doug Boyle (guitar), Steve Weston (harmonica), Jody Linscott (percussion), Billy Nicholls (BV), KatieJacoby (violin), Geraint Watkins (keyboard), and Scott Devours(drums).
While showcasing one of the most famous voices in rock, Daltrey will also give the audience the floor, as he takes on questions about his storied career.
Roger says: “Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows. It’s a joy to be on stage performing-up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”
Daltrey’s solo career began in 1973 with the single Giving It All Away which reached number 5 in the UK charts.
His most recent album was 2018’s acclaimed top 10 hit As Long As I Have You.
With The Who, he was the voice of timeless classics like Substitute, Who Are You, Won’t Get Fooled Again and Baba O’Riley.
Here’s what you need to know about his next visit to Scotland.
When is Roger Daltrey playing Scotland?
The Who frontman has announced three dates in Scotland as follows:
Saturday 26 April: Dundee - Caird Hall
Monday 28 April: Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
Wednesday 30 April: Edinburgh - The Usher Hall
Where else is Roger Daltrey playing on his UK tour?
Daltrey’s tour will also make the following stops?
Sunday 20 April: Brighton Dome
Monday 21 April: London - The Palladium
Wednesday 23 April: Southend-on-Sea - The Cliffs Pavilion
Thursday 24 April: University of Wolverhampton at The Halls
Thursday 1 May: Gateshead - The Glasshouse - Sage 1
Sunday 4 May: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
When do Roger Daltrey tickets go on sale?
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 15, at 10am here.
Are there any ticket presales?
There’s a Gigs in Scotland presale for all three gigs starting at 10am on Wednesday, November 13, at 10am. Just register with the site here.
The ticket prices for the Usher Hall range from £49.50 to £93.50 depending on where you sit. Expect the tickets to the other two shows in Scotland to be similarly priced.
