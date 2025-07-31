Peter Capaldi, Glasgow review: 'more declaimer than crooner'

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Capaldi, Stereo, Glasgow ★★★

Some 45 years ago, Peter Capaldi would have been playing the early Eighties equivalent of Stereo as frontman of Glasgow post-punk band The Dreamboys (with his pal Craig Ferguson on drums). Now he's an Oscar-winning national treasure going back to his musical roots with two albums on local label Last Night From Glasgow.

Peter Capaldi | David Hepburn

There was as much of a thrill in the air as could be mustered in the sultry heat of this subterranean venue as a suited and booted Capaldi took the stage for the second of two sold out shows, backed by a young band kitted out in sparkly tracksuit tops.

Taking a brief breather after pounding opener Is It Today and the brooding storytelling of Hanger Lane, the coolest Doctor Who regaled the audience with tales of his first guitar by way of intro to the title track of his latest album, Sweet Illusion. Next, it was indoor shades on for a sweet, twinkly lullaby dedicated to his grandkids - about taking out the bins.

As a vocalist, Capaldi is more declaimer than crooner but of course he has charisma to spare as well as a bone dry sense of humour. Proclaiming himself the “goth Victor Meldrew”, he showcased his best effort at a happy song which he reckoned doubled as an assessment of his music career: Not Going Anywhere. However, the hokey rocky horror melodrama of It's Not Over Until It's Over suggested that Capaldi as Frank-N-Furter wouldn’t be a stretch should the opportunity arise.