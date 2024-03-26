Pendulum Hydro Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, support, tickets, likely setlist and age restrictions
Formed in the Western Australian city of Perth in 2002, Pendulum have sold more than a million records in the UK alone, including hitting number one with third album Immersion.
They didn't release any material for nearly a decade after the success of Immersion, but returned in 2020 with two new songs Driver and Nothing For Free.
And there's good news for Scottish fans - with a Glasgow gig on the schedule.
Here's everything you need to know.
When are Pendulum playing Glasgow?
Pendulum play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday, March 31.
Will there be a support act?
Pendulum will be supported by two other acts. First up is Australian electronic music producer and DJ ShockOne, who has released two albums of dance music focussed on drum and bass and dubstep. The main support will be provided by English rapper and singer Scarlxrd who is a pioneer of the trap metal genre and is best known for the music video for his single Heart Attack which has had more than 100 million views on YouTube.
What are the stage times?
Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect ShockOne to be on stage from around 7pm, with Scarlxrd following at around 8pm. Pendulum are expected on stage from around 9pm with the concert finishing by 11pm.
Are tickets still available?
If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £46.55 (plus booking fee).
Are there any age restrictions?
Standing is over-14s only. Seated is over-8s only. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
What is the likely Pendulum setlist?
Pendulum have been playing a broadly similar setlist during their current tour tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, played at a recent concert in Manchester.
- Napalm
- Crush
- Propane Nightmares
- Come Alive
- Blood Sugar/Baddadan /Voodoo People
- Colourfast
- Encoder
- Mercy Killing
- The Island - Pt. I (Dawn)
- Silent Spinner
- Nothing for Free
- Halo
- Witchcraft
- Self vs Self
- Tarantula
- Watercolour
- The Tempest
