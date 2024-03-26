Pendulum will be playing Glasgow this week.

Formed in the Western Australian city of Perth in 2002, Pendulum have sold more than a million records in the UK alone, including hitting number one with third album Immersion.

They didn't release any material for nearly a decade after the success of Immersion, but returned in 2020 with two new songs Driver and Nothing For Free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A global comeback tour was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, but is now underway.

And there's good news for Scottish fans - with a Glasgow gig on the schedule.

Here's everything you need to know.

When are Pendulum playing Glasgow?

Pendulum play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday, March 31.

Will there be a support act?

Pendulum will be supported by two other acts. First up is Australian electronic music producer and DJ ShockOne, who has released two albums of dance music focussed on drum and bass and dubstep. The main support will be provided by English rapper and singer Scarlxrd who is a pioneer of the trap metal genre and is best known for the music video for his single Heart Attack which has had more than 100 million views on YouTube.

What are the stage times?

Doors open at 6.30pm. Expect ShockOne to be on stage from around 7pm, with Scarlxrd following at around 8pm. Pendulum are expected on stage from around 9pm with the concert finishing by 11pm.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available here, starting at £46.55 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

Standing is over-14s only. Seated is over-8s only. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Pendulum setlist?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendulum have been playing a broadly similar setlist during their current tour tour. Expect to hear the majority of the following songs, played at a recent concert in Manchester.