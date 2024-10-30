Paul Weller, Glasgow review: 'supremely classy'

Paul Weller | Calum Buchan Photography

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Weller, Barrowland, Glasgow ★★★★

Paul Weller has fallen down the weekend vortex that is the Barrowland ballroom, a venue, he noted, where every night feels like a Saturday night. Even so, the mood was mainly mellow, soulful and pastoral for a good proportion of his current set with the slick soul vibes, smoochy saxophone and siren soul backing vocals of new song Soul Wandering an early highlight.

Weller himself appeared completely relaxed and at home in the space, chattier than usual and emboldened to speak out, albeit gently, about the war in the Middle East, dedicating the spring-fresh Style Council song My Ever Changing Moods to the people of Palestine: “if nothing else, we are thinking about them”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sticking with the Style-ish mid-Eighties, the supremely classy Have You Ever Had It Blue was imbued with the featherlight flourish of Jacko Peake’s flute while Shout to the Top was its old punchy self.

If the Style Council material was sounding good for its age, so was Weller’s 30-year association with guitarist Steve Cradock, who supplied a sumptuous bluesy solo on You Do Something to Me.

Weller cherrypicked shrewdly from his immense catalogue in a two-hour, 26-song set which ranged from the elegant languor of Above the Clouds to the heavier psych delivery of Into Tomorrow, with bonus double drummer action. Nothing was overcooked however, with Weller even hinting that he might drop some verses from The Jam classic That’s Entertainment, another song which has aged as gracefully as Weller himself.