With a career spanning 40 years, Paul Heaton has seen chart success as a member of The Housemartin and The Beautiful South, together with Jacqui Abbott and as a solo artist.

From Happy Hour and Caravan of Love to Song For Whoever and A Little Time, he’s been behing a host of much-loved songs.

He recently released his tenth studio album, The Mighty Several, and is now setting out on a UK tour.

With all tickets priced at £35 he’s bucking the trend for eye-wateringly expensive music gigs and is promising to play hits from throughout his career.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans, with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is Paul Heaton playing Glasgow?

Paul Heaton plays Glasgow's OVO Hydro on his UK tour on Sunday, December 1.

Who is supporting Paul Heaton at his Glasgow gig?

Paul Heaton has announced that The Zutons will support him on his Glasgow date. The English indie rock band are back together after splitting up in 2009 after releasing third studion album You Can Do Anything. They had previously had significant success with debut album Who Killed...The Zutons?, followed by Tired of Hanging Around which spawned hit singles Why Won't You Give Me Your Love? and Valerie, the latter of which was famously covered by Amy Winehouse.

What are the stage times for Paul Heaton in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect The Zutons to be on from 7.30pm, Paul Heaton to take to the stage at around 9pm, and the show to finish at 11pm at latest.

Are tickets still available for Paul Heaton?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s a complete sellout. There are however a few resale tickets available here priced from £48.53. You can also check Twickets for face value tickets.

Are there any age restrictions at Paul Heaton’s Hydro gig?

In the standing area it’s over-14s only, with all under 16s to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. In the seated areas all under-14s have to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Paul Heaton setlist?

Paul Heaton hasn’t started his tour yet, so it’s impossible to know why kind of setlist he’ll be playing. Here’s what he played at a Cardiff gig over the summer.