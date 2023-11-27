Nickelback UK Tour: How to get tickets for Glasgow Hydro gig, full Nickelback UK tour dates and presale
Canadian rockers Nickelback will headline Glasgow OVO Hydro in 2024. Here's when tickets are on sale and how you can get them.
They had Scottish fans fizzing with excitement after teasing a Glasgow gig last week and now Nickelback have confirmed they will hit up Scotland's biggest city in 2024.
Famous for their hits 'Photograph' and 'How You Remind Me', the Alberta natives have sometimes been shunned by the rock community yet have continued to dominate the charts for over a decade and will doubtlessly see Scottish fans fill up the Hydro when they arrive next year.
Last week, the band had teased a UK tour via their official social media channels when they posted "We’ve recently renewed our passports... Stay tuned for an important update!" alongside a video of many well known European locations that included Glasgow Central Station.
And now the band have confirmed they'll be bringing their bag of hits to the UK and have confirmed a full new tour which will also take in stops at Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Cologne, Zurich, Bologna, Vienna and Prague before closing out at Munich’s Olympiahalle on June 8.
They'll be supported by chart-topping UK indie-rock band Lottery Winners on the tour, which takes in a total of 12 dates across eight countries.
Want to get tickets to the show? Here's everything you need to know about Nickelback's new UK tour and their stop in Glasgow.
When are Nickelback playing Glasgow
The band have confirmed they will be heading to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday 16 May 2024.
On the tour's announcement, Nickelback said: "‘’It’s so good to finally be back in the UK, we’ve had so many great moments across the country over the years. You always make it special. It’s going to be a hell of a party!’’.
The show will be in support of their latest album Get Rollin’, which has already seen them have a hugely successful spell over in North America.
Nickelback UK tour, Nickelback tour dates in full
The full list of dates for Nickelback's UK tour is as follows:
Thursday 16 May 2024 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Monday 20 May 2024 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Tuesday 21 May 2024 – London, UK – The O2
Thursday 23 May 2024 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Sunday 26 May 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tuesday 28 May 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
Thursday 30 May 2024 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Saturday 01 June 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Sunday 02 June 2024 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Tuesday 04 June 2024 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
Thursday 06 June 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Saturday 08 June 2024 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
Nickelback Glasgow tickets OVO Hydro, Nickelback presale
Tickets for the band gig in Glasgow will be placed on general sale beginning Friday 1 December via nickelback.com with tickets going on sale at 10am.
Looking to beat the rush and bag a presale ticket? The following presale events will take place:
OVO and Artist pre-sale will be available here from 10am on November 28. Following that, O2 customers will be able to bag a ticket via O2 Priority, which begins here at 10am on November 29.
Finally, on November 30, GigsInScotland, LiveNation and Spotify will begin their own presale.
