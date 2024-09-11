National Album Day 2024: Here's all the exclusive vinyl being released this year - and when you can buy it
First held in 2018, National Album Day (NAD) is returningthis year on Saturday, October 19 - with a range of limited edition vinyl themed around ‘Great British Groups’.
Presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Radio 2 it aims to “see the music community come together to celebrate and promote the art of the album”.
The special titles will be available to purchase in retailers across the UK on NAD itself, with some already available for pre-order from 10am on Thursday, September 12.
They include a few big names from Scottish music - including Travis, The Proclaimers, Simple Minds and The Waterboys.
Here’s what’s going to be available, and when you can put your order in.
Available for pre-order on September 12
- All Saints - All Saints
- Babyshambles - Shotter’s Nation
- Daughter - Music From Before the Storm
- Dodgy - Homegrown
- Embrace - Out Of Nothing
- Gomez - How We Operate
- Idlewild - Warnings/Promises
- Jeff Wayne - Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds: ULLAdubULLA - The Remix Album
- Judas Priest - British Steel
- Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out
- Mike & the Mechanics - Living Years
- Oysterband & June Tabor - Freedom & Rain
- Prefab Sprout - Jordan: The Comeback
- Scouting For Girls - Scouting For Girls
- SHACK - H.M.S. FABLE
- Simple Minds - Big Music
- Simply Red - Simplified
- Slowdive - Slowdive
- Suede - Dog Man Star
- T. REX - The Slider
- Take That - Everything Changes: 30th Anniversary
- The Animals - The Animals
- The Chemical Brothers - Exit Planet Dust
- The Fall - Hex Enduction Hour
- The Lightning Seeds - Jollification
- The Proclaimers - This Is The Story
- The Sisters Of Mercy - Floodland
- The Specials - The Specials
- The Stranglers - La Folie
- The Subways - Money & Celebrity (Red & White split vinyl)
- The View - Cheeky for a Reason
- The Waterboys - Fisherman's Blues
- Travis - The Man Who
- Utah Saints - Utah Saints
- Wedding Present - Bizarro
- World Party - Goodbye Jumbo
Available for purchase on October 19 from 8am
- Culture Club - Kissing To Be Clever
- Dire Straits - Making Movies
- Mumford & Sons - Sigh No More
- Siouxsie & The Banshees - Through The Looking Glass
- Soul II Soul - Club Classics Vol.1
- Spice Girls - Spice
- Stereophonics - Just Enough Education To Perform
- Sugababes - Angels With Dirty Faces
- The La’s - The La’s
- The Rolling Stones - Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out!
- The Slits - Cut
- UB40 - Labour Of Love
