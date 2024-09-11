Some of the exclusive vinyl being released for National Album Day 2024. | Contributed

Some of the biggest names in Scottish music are getting involved in this year’s National Album Day.

First held in 2018, National Album Day (NAD) is returningthis year on Saturday, October 19 - with a range of limited edition vinyl themed around ‘Great British Groups’.

Presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Radio 2 it aims to “see the music community come together to celebrate and promote the art of the album”.

The special titles will be available to purchase in retailers across the UK on NAD itself, with some already available for pre-order from 10am on Thursday, September 12.

They include a few big names from Scottish music - including Travis, The Proclaimers, Simple Minds and The Waterboys.

Here’s what’s going to be available, and when you can put your order in.

Available for pre-order on September 12

All Saints - All Saints

- All Saints Babyshambles - Shotter’s Nation

- Shotter’s Nation Daughter - Music From Before the Storm

- Music From Before the Storm Dodgy - Homegrown

- Homegrown Embrace - Out Of Nothing

- Out Of Nothing Gomez - How We Operate

- How We Operate Idlewild - Warnings/Promises

- Warnings/Promises Jeff Wayne - Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds: ULLAdubULLA - The Remix Album

- Jeff Wayne's Musical Version Of The War Of The Worlds: ULLAdubULLA - The Remix Album Judas Priest - British Steel

- British Steel Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out

- The Sun Is Often Out Mike & the Mechanics - Living Years

- Living Years Oysterband & June Tabor - Freedom & Rain

- Freedom & Rain Prefab Sprout - Jordan: The Comeback

- Jordan: The Comeback Scouting For Girls - Scouting For Girls

- Scouting For Girls SHACK - H.M.S. FABLE

- H.M.S. FABLE Simple Minds - Big Music

- Big Music Simply Red - Simplified

- Simplified Slowdive - Slowdive

- Slowdive Suede - Dog Man Star

- Dog Man Star T. REX - The Slider

- The Slider Take That - Everything Changes: 30th Anniversary

- Everything Changes: 30th Anniversary The Animals - The Animals

- The Animals The Chemical Brothers - Exit Planet Dust

- Exit Planet Dust The Fall - Hex Enduction Hour

- Hex Enduction Hour The Lightning Seeds - Jollification

- Jollification The Proclaimers - This Is The Story

- This Is The Story The Sisters Of Mercy - Floodland

- Floodland The Specials - The Specials

- The Specials The Stranglers - La Folie

- La Folie The Subways - Money & Celebrity (Red & White split vinyl)

- Money & Celebrity (Red & White split vinyl) The View - Cheeky for a Reason

- Cheeky for a Reason The Waterboys - Fisherman's Blues

- Fisherman's Blues Travis - The Man Who

- The Man Who Utah Saints - Utah Saints

- Utah Saints Wedding Present - Bizarro

- Bizarro World Party - Goodbye Jumbo

Available for purchase on October 19 from 8am