My Bloody Valentine have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

It’s been a long wait for fans of the band.

Acclaimed alternative rock band My Bloody Valentine have announced their first tour in more than a decade - with a date in Scotland.

Last time the band, fronted by lead singer Kevin Shields, were in Scotland they played Glasgow’s Barrowland venue in 2013.

Now they are back for their biggest ever gig in the city - headlining the huge OVO Hydro.

They have only released three studio albums but are hugely influential, largely thanks to their classic 1991 sophomore studio album Loveless. They returned in 2013 with their long-delayed third album m b v.

Here’s everything you need to know to get a ticket.

When are My Bloody Valentine playing Scotland?

My Bloody Valentine will play the Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday, November 27.

When are tickets on sale for My Bloody Valentine’s Glasgow gig?

Tickets for the tour, including the OVO Hydro gig, go onsale at 10am on Friday, April 4. You can find them here.

Make sure you have an account and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance.

Are there any presales for My Bloody Valentine’s Glasgow gig?

As has become common, you can get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

The easiest way to get tickets early is to sign up to the band’s mailing list here. You will be sent a code to access tickets from 10am on Monday, March 31.

OVO Energy customers will have a presale available from Wednesday, April 2. If you are not a customer, check if friends or family can help out.

Where else are My Bloody Valentine playing in the UK?

My Bloody Valentine have only announced three gigs - they’ll also be playing Manchester’s Aviva Studios on November 24, followed by London’s OVO Wembley Arean on November 25.

How much are tickets to see My Bloody Valentine at the Hydro?

Official ticket prices have yet to be released but expect tickets to be priced from around £70, which is how much it costs to see them in Dublin.

Are there any age restrictions for the My Bloody Valentine Hydro show?

For the seated areas it’s over-8s only and for the standing sections it’s over-14s. All under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.