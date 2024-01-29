Carla J. Easton is playing a special one-off gig in Edinburgh in February.

From the huge OVO Hydro in Glasgow, to smaller venues like Aberdeen's Lemon Tree, we're lucky enough to have a host of amazing places to catch a gig in Scotland.

Here are five taking place this February that have caught our eye.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carla J. Easton (Edinburgh)

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Independent Venue Week ,Carla J. Easton will be playing a one-off gig at Sneaky Pete's on Friday, February 2. One of the hardest-working artists in Scotland, she's released four excellent solo albums, as well as recording with Teen Canteen, Belle & Sebastian under the Ette moniker and in Poster Paints alongside Frightened Rabbit's Simon Liddell. She's so busy this might be the last chance to see her for a while.

Hamish Hawk (Glasgow)

A big Scottish success story of recent years, Edinburgh's Hamish Hawk will play his biggest headlining gig to date at Glasgow's Barrowlands on Saturday, February 10. Those who saw him at the recent Roaming Roots Revue Celtic Connections gig in the same venue will be looking forward to hearing more from the singular performer, whose album 'Angel Numbers' was shortlisted for 2023 Scottish Album of the Year.

Dream Wife (Glasgow)

The searing feminist pop-punk of Dream Wife translates superbly to a live setting, with three albums of anthemic singalong songs at their disposal. Expect last year's 'Social Lubrication' to provide the majority of the setlist at Glasgow's Garage venue on Friday, February 16, along with fan favourites such as 'Let's Make Out', 'Hey Heartbreaker' and 'So When You Gonna...'.

Declan McKenna (Dundee)

They won't be around for long but there are still tickets available for Declan McKenna's intimate show at Dundee's Fat Sams on Saturday, February 17, to mark the release of third album 'What Happened to the Beach?'. The special gig by the English singer-songwriter is being organised by Assai Records, who also have signed albums up for grabs.

Man of Moon (Touring)