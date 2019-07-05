Music review: The Eagles

If hell freezing over was considered no impediment to an Eagles reunion, then the passing of their frontman Glenn Frey wasn’t going to stop them either. In a nice familial touch, the latest touring iteration of the AOR supergroup features Frey’s son, Deacon, as part of their vocal frontline alongside the multiple Grammy-winning country veteran Vince Gill.

The Eagles, Hydro, Glasgow ****

Both men slotted most harmoniously into the bluegrass deluxe rendition of Seven Bridges Road which opened their bumper two-and-a-half hour set. Frey Jr fronted a shy but sweet Take It Easy and channelled the sentiment of Peaceful Easy Feeling. And when you have a singer like Gill at your disposal you give him all the prime country material. Lyin’ Eyes and New Kid In Town were his for the taking, and he brought a yearning to Take It to the Limit and a tenderness to Tequila Sunrise born of instinct and experience.

Sole remaining founder member Don Henley was no vocal slouch either, showcasing his still-fluent falsetto over silky back-up harmonies on the smooth, soulful One Of These Nights, while bassist Timothy B Schmit handled the slinky blue-eyed soul of I Can’t Tell You Why.

In contrast, lead guitarist Joe Walsh’s impish personality sustained the set through a flabby middle section. The truck stop rock of Heartache Tonight got everyone on their feet and Walsh’s Rocky Mountain Way, which he dedicated to local hero Frankie Miller, kept them there but the encores were dominated by the mellow and/or melancholic evergreens Hotel California, Desperado and Best of My Love.

FIONA SHEPHERD