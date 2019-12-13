Music review: Ibiza Classics, Hydro, Glasgow

Ibiza Classics, Hydro, Glasgow ****

Tong is a titan of the techno scene and he helms this arena spectacular with laidback benevolence, secure in the knowledge that he can rely on the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra to deliver much of the musical punch. Under the baton of Jules Buckley, they immediately demonstrated their chops with the eddying strings and teasing escalation of Fatboy Slim’s Right Here Right Now, and barely drew breath over the next 80 minutes, pushing straight through with the shifting dynamics of an expert DJ set.

In addition to the potency of live strings and brass, a band supplied the sub bass and epic synthesizer hooks, while a succession of singers took on the mighty soul vocals of many of these classic club tracks – not least Beverley Knight, who sang every number as if it were her last.

Fingers Inc vocalist Robert Owens made a cameo appearance for the house music connoisseurs but this was a set defined by its anthems, from Robert Miles’ chillout favourite Children to You Got the Love with Knight in full testifying mode, via Barber’s Adagio for Strings, sampled by the late Avicii, but delivered here with full exquisite symphonic impact.

FIONA SHEPHERD