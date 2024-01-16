We may be more than halfway through the month, but there are plenty of musical highlights on offer before February arrives.

Arab Strap as they looked when they released Philophobia more than 25 years ago.

The cultural year got off to a slow start in Scotland, as artists and audiences recover from the demands of the festive season.

Now we're a couple of weeks into 2024, things are looking up - with plenty of gigs scheduled for all tastes.

Here are five that caught our eye.

Arab Strap (Touring)

Falkirk's finest had to reschedule a few dates in their 'Philophobia Undressed' tour last year when Aidan Moffat got the lurgy. There are now three final chances to see a stripped-down version of the much-loved 1998 album featuring 'that' opening line. They play Galashiels' MacArts on Thursday, January 18, then Aberdeen's Lemon Tree on the 19th, and Dunfermline's PJ Molloys on the 20th.

Hugh Cornwell (Glasgow)

One of the great English songwriters, Hugh Cornwell was the brain and the voice behind such classics as 'Always The Sun' and 'No More Heroes' as lead singer of The Stranglers. He'll play a few of those hits, along with tracks from his long solo career, at this gig at the Queen Margaret Union on Friday, January 19. Support comes from The Primitives and their worldwide hit 'Crash'.

James Marriott (Touring)

An artist of the digital age, James Marriott first found fame on YouTube where millions have enjoyed his acoustic cover versions and comedy since 2012. He launched his music career in 2020, releasing debut album 'Are We There Yet?' late last year. He's playing Glasgow's SWG3 on Sunday, January 28. then Edinburgh's La Belle Angele the following night.

Roaming Roots Revue (Glasgow)

One of the highlights of Glasgow's Celtic Connections festival, Roddy Hart's crowd-pleasing show is back for an eighth year. This time he's hosting a celebration of the great Scottish Songbook featuring a wealth of local talent, from Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil to Del Amitri’s Justin Currie. The first date sold out but another has been added at the Barrowlands on Saturday, January 20.

UK Pink Floyd Experience (Dunfermline)