Last night (Sunday, November 10) saw some of the biggest names in music walk the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards.
It was hosted by Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, with British singer Rita Ora on hosting duties.
The ceremony features special performances from Raye, Pet Shop Boys, Le Sserafim, Shawn Mendes and Benson Boone, while there was a poignant tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne.
Taylor Swift was the biggest winner with four awards, while Tyla Claimed two. Best Pop went to Ariana Grande, Best Song to Sabrina Carpenter and Best Rock to Liam Gallagher.
And there was some Scottish success, with Calvin Harris winning the gong for Best Electronic.
Here are a full list of the winners, and a few pictures to take you back to when Glasgow hosted the event in 2014.
Best Afrobeats: Tyla
Best Song: Sabrina Carpenter with Espresso
Best Video: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone with Fortnight
Biggest Fans: LISA
Best Electronic: Calvin Harris
Best New: Benson Boone
Best Rock: Liam Gallagher
Best R&B: Tyla
Best Hip-Hop: Eminem
Best Pop: Ariana Grande
Best Live: Taylor Swift
Best Latin: Peso Pluma
Best Artist: Taylor Swift
Best UK and Ireland Act: RAYE
Best K-Pop: Jimin
Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons
Global Icon: Busta Rhymes
Best Collaboration: LISA and Rosalia with NEW WOMAN
Best Push: LE SSERAFIM
Best US Act: Taylor Swift