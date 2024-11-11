Last night (Sunday, November 10) saw some of the biggest names in music walk the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards.

It was hosted by Manchester’s Co-op Live arena, with British singer Rita Ora on hosting duties.

The ceremony features special performances from Raye, Pet Shop Boys, Le Sserafim, Shawn Mendes and Benson Boone, while there was a poignant tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne.

Taylor Swift was the biggest winner with four awards, while Tyla Claimed two. Best Pop went to Ariana Grande, Best Song to Sabrina Carpenter and Best Rock to Liam Gallagher.

And there was some Scottish success, with Calvin Harris winning the gong for Best Electronic.

Here are a full list of the winners, and a few pictures to take you back to when Glasgow hosted the event in 2014.

Best Afrobeats: Tyla

Best Song: Sabrina Carpenter with Espresso

Best Video: Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone with Fortnight

Biggest Fans: LISA

Best Electronic: Calvin Harris

Best New: Benson Boone

Best Rock: Liam Gallagher

Best R&B: Tyla

Best Hip-Hop: Eminem

Best Pop: Ariana Grande

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best Latin: Peso Pluma

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best UK and Ireland Act: RAYE

Best K-Pop: Jimin

Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons

Global Icon: Busta Rhymes

Best Collaboration: LISA and Rosalia with NEW WOMAN

Best Push: LE SSERAFIM

Best US Act: Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran on the Hydro stage.

Alicia Keys' dress matched her piano for her EMAs performance.

Labrinth poses for a selfie with fans outside The Hydro.