Morrissey has a date - or rather two - with Glasgow. | Getty Images

One of indie music’s most revered singers will be in Scotland later this year.

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has announced he’ll be playing two dates in Glasgow as part of a short British tour.

It’ll be the only gigs the often-controversial singer will be playing in Scotland this year.

He found fame with his former band in the 1980s with a string of four hit studio albums, including The Queen Is Dead, which frequently appears in lists of the best records of all time.

The Smiths split acrimoniously in 1987, with Morrissey’s squabbles with guitarist Johnn Marr continuing to this day.

His solo career was instantly a success though, starting with 1988 debut Viva Hate which included anthem Everyday Is Like Sunday.

Another 12 studio albums have since been released, most recently 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain.

He has two potential 14th albums finished - with Bonfire of the Teenagers remaining unreleased after his departure from Capitol Records. He is currently looking for somebody to fund the release of Without Music the World Dies.

In recent years Morrissey has made some fairly divisive political statements, but remains a big live draw.

Here’s everything you need to know about seeing him in Glasgow.

When is Morrissey playing Scotland?

Morrissey will be playing two dates at Glasgow’s 02 Academy on Wednesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 5.

Doors to the concert will open at 7pm.

Are there any age restrictions at the Morrissey concerts?

Standing is 14s and over, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18. Under 14's must be accompanied by an adult over 16 and seated on the balcony. Under 25s require photo drivers license or passport to purchase/consumealcohol.

When do tickets for Morrissey go on sale?

Tickets for both gigs go on sale on Friday, February 14, at 9am. You can find them at See Tickets here, or Live Nation here.

Are there any presales for the Morrissey Glasgow gigs?

O2 customers whill get access through their O2 Priority app from 9am on Wednesday, February 12. If you aren’t a customer it might be worth asking around family and friends.

What songs is Morrissey likely to play?

Morrissey tends to play different setlist every evening but, to give you an idea of the sort of setlist he’s playing, here’s what he sang at a recent gig in Los Angeles:

First of the Gang to Die All You Need Is Me You're the One for Me, Fatty Shoplifters of the World Unite Sure Enough, the Telephone Rings One Day Goodbye Will Be Farewell Rebels Without Applause Black Cloud I Am Veronica I Ex-Love You I Wish You Lonely Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want Darling, I Hug a Pillow Life Is a Pigsty Everyday Is Like Sunday Jack the Ripper Speedway I Will See You in Far-Off Places