Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Glasgow OVO Hydro Stage Times: Gig set times, likely setlist, tickets

Two of the biggest stars of the musical theatre and opera world are coming to Glasgow.

Singing duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe first collaborated on 2016 album Together which went double platinum and hit number one in the UK album charts.

Since then the longtime pals have released a further five albums, most recently last year’s Together at Home, which again topped the charts.

They are currently on tour singing songs from the new album, along with some old favourites, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

When are Michael Ball and Alfie Boe playing Glasgow?

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe playsGlasgow's OVO Hydro on their UK tour on Tuesday, April 8.

Who is supporting Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at their Glasgow gig?

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are being supported by Las Vegas magic act The Conjurers.

What are the stage times for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and The Conjurors are due to take the stage at 7.30pm. No further official set times have been announced. Having said that, judging by similar gigs, expect Michael Ball and Alfie Boe to be on at around 8.30pm and for the show to finish at 10pm.

Are tickets still available for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - there are still a few tickets left, with prices starting at £64.18 (plus the inevitable booking fee). You can find them here.

Are there any age restrictions at Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s Hydro gig?

It’s over-8s only at the gig and all under-16s need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Michael Ball and Alfie Boe setlist?

The pair seem to be singing a similar setlist every evening of their current tour. Expect to hear most of - if not all - of the following in Glasgow: