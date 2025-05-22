Metallica Glasgow Presales and Prices: Here's how to see the rock legends play Hampden Park

Metallica have a date with Scotland. | Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest rock bands have announced a huge Scottish gig.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1981, Metallica first found commercial success with third album Master of Puppets, before finding global fame with their self-titled fifth album in 1991, selling over 30 million copies worldwide.

One of the founding ‘big four’ metal bands, alongside Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer, they are by far the most successful both commercially and critically - having won nine Grammy Awards.

To date they have released 11 studio albums, most recently 2023’s 72 Seasons, and are known for their epic live shows.

The band have just announced a short UK tour for 2026, where they will be playing stadiums ‘in the round’ and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag yourself a ticket.

When are Metallica playing Scotland?

Metallica will play Glasgow’s Hampden Park on their M72 World Tour on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

When are tickets on sale for Metallica’s Hampden Park gig?

Tickets for the gig go on general sale at 10am on Friday, May 30. You can find them on Ticketmaster here or Live Nation here.

Whichever you choose, make sure you have an account set up well in advance, know your password, and are signed in well before tickets go on sale to give yourself the best chance. The ‘Waiting Room’ for tickets will open at around 9.45am, after which you will be allocated a randon spot in the queue. Then it’s just a waiting game.

Are there any presales for Metallica’s Hampden Park gig?

As has become common, there are several ways to get your hands on tickets before the general sale.

There will be a presale for members of Metallica’s Fifth Member Fan Club from 11am on Tuesday, May 27. It’s free to become a member - just sign up here.

Those who are customers of 02 will then get access to a presale via their Priority App from 10am on Wednesday, May 28. If you’re not with 02 it’s worth asking around family and friends as each 02 account holder will be able to purchase up to four tickets in the presale.

There will then be a Live Nation presale starting at 10am on Thursday, May 29. Just sign up to the Live Nation newsletter here and you’ll be sent a code to access it.

How much will Metallica’s Hampden Park gig tickets cost?

It’s not yet been announced how much Metallica will be charging for tickets, but expect them to be broadly similar to Lana del Ray’s gig at the same venue this year, which were priced at £75.60 - £176, plus around 20 per cent. That would mean tickets would be around £100-£200 depending on where you’re sitting or standing, plus the inevitable jaw-dropping prices for VIP tickets and bundles.

Who is supporting Metallica at Hampden Park?

Metallica have announced two support acts for their huge Glasgow show - Gojira and Knocked Loose.

Where else are Metallica playing?

Metallica are currently only playing three other gigs in the UK this summer on the tour - at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 28, then two nights at the London Stadium on July 3 and 5 - with two completely different sets.