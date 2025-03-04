Limp Bizkit have a date with Glasgow. | AFP via Getty Images

Fred Durst and company are rollin’ into town with a huge show.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in 1994, Limp Bizkit became one of the leading lights of the American nu metal scene thanks to their second and third studio albums Significant Other and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water.

Led by divisive lead singer Fred Durst, the band have had a string of hit singles, including Rollin’, Take A Look Around, and Break Stuff, have been nominated for three Grammy Awards, and have sold over 40 million records worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a quiet period the band returned with sixth album Still Sucks in 2021 and have been touring regularly since, including with their most recent Loserville show.

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are Limp Bizkit playing Glasgow?

Limp Bizkit play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Saturday, March 8.

Will there be a support act at the Limp Bizkit Glasgow gig?

There are no less than five acts joining Limp Bizkit in Glasgow, plus a special guest host for the evening. It’s the first show of the UK tour so it’s not certain whether they will all play their own sets or if some of the guests will appear during Limp Bizkit’s set. Bones, Ecca Vandal, N8NOFACE, Karen Dió and ‘special guest’ Riff Raff are all schedukled to appear, with Jon Carnage on hosting duties.

What are the stage times for Limp Bizkit’s Glasgow gig?

Doors open at 6pm and no further times have been released. Having said that, judging from similar concerts at the venue, expect the first act to be on at 6.30pm, with Limp Bizkit likely to take to the stage at around 9pm, and for the show to finish by 11pm at latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I get ticket to see Limp Bizkit in Glasgow?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you are out of luck - it’s sold out. There’s always the chance of face value tickets coming up on Twickets here though or, if you are desperate, you can find resale tickets here, starting at there are still tickets available here, starting at £80.84 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

In the standing section it’s over 14s only, while it’s over 8s in the seating areas. All under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely Limp Bizkit setlist?

Limp Bizkit tend to mix it up a bit from show to show, but you can still expect to hear the majority of the following in Glasgow, played at a recent gig in California.