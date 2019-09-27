Liam Gallagher scores second solo number one album

Liam Gallagher has scored his second solo number one album in a feat that he has described as "biblical".

The former Oasis star's record Why Me? Why Not has entered the charts at the top after seven days on sale, fending off competition from rockers Keane, who were also tipped to take the top spot.

Gallagher's album has shifted 68,000 in chart sales, including 17,000 copies on vinyl, making it the fastest-selling vinyl album this year, the Official Charts Company said.

He told Official Charts: "Well, well, well, what do we have here brothers and sisters? Another number one record to go along with my other number one record!

"Two in two years - now that's what I call biblical. I want to thank you lot for buying it and giving me the love and support! I am he, as you are he, you and me, and we are all together."

Gallagher's debut solo LP As You Were was a number one hit following its release in October 2017.

Why Me? Why Not marks his tenth No.1 album overall, including eight Oasis chart-toppers.

Tom Chaplin-fronted group Keane had to settle for second place with their comeback album Cause And Effect, their first release following a seven-year hiatus.

Rapper Post Malone's album Hollywood's Bleeding is at number three, Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project is at number four and last week's number one, Hypersonic Missiles by Sam Fender, is at number five.

British rapper Dave has enjoyed a boost for his album Psychodrama, which has risen 25 places to number 12 following his Mercury Prize win earlier this month.

Over on the singles chart, Sheeran has retained his crown as his latest single Take Me Back with Stormzy remains at number one for a fifth week.