Brian Kellock: Legendary Scottish pianist who embodied the 'spirit of jazz' dies aged 63
Tributes have poured in for legendary Scottish jazz pianist Brian Kellock, who has died aged 63.
Mr Kellock, who was one of the best known pianists on the UK jazz scene, died following an illness.
Born in Glasgow, Mr Kellock graduated with a degree in music from the University of Edinburgh in 1986. He then established his position in the UK jazz scene, working with Herb Geller, Sheila Jordan and Art Farmer. He later often performed in a trio, with Kenny Ellis on bass and drummer John Rae.
In a joint statement, the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival, Jazz Scotland and the Glasgow Jazz Festival said Mr Kellock would be “truly missed”.
They said: “Legendary Scottish jazz pianist Brian Kellock passed away last night in Glasgow. One of Scotland’s most talented musicians, he was famous for his fast-playing virtuoso style. He was a key player for the last 40 years in Scotland, starring at jazz festivals, collaborating with international stars and winning many jazz awards.
“He will truly be missed by everyone. Our thoughts go out to his family.”
Scottish jazz pianist Fraser Urquhart recalled Mr Kellock as someone who played with “pianistic abandon”.
He said: “He never really seemed to play like the people we all listen to. He had this own vibe.
“It was witty and alive. You were always able to hear glimpses of what he loved that had stuck on him: the drama he got from Monty Alexander and Oscar Peterson for instance; some of that offbeat, free edginess from Jaki Byard and the pianist we always liked to discuss – Jimmy Rowles.
“He knew how to shape a song into something unusual, something that no one had ever heard before – every single time something new. He took chances on every chorus - the sound of surprise, the spirit of jazz.”
Mr Urquhart added: “His live performances were exciting and his inner fires seemed to come out in a driving , all-guns-blazing approach , sometimes as fits of pianistic abandon, with fists, flailing limbs. And then, often, a complete out-pouring of his soul into a ballad from a movie musical, which you just knew he knew all the words to, or most of them.”
Comments
