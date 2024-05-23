LCD Soundsystem will be playing Glasgow later this year.

The American band will be arriving in Scotland a couple of days after playing Glastonbury.

LCD Soundsystem have announced a surprise visit to Glasgow - with three dates at the Barrowlands.

Lead singer James Murphy has always been vocal about his love of Glasgow and the the gigs currently appear to be their only headlining concerts in the UK.

The band last played the venue back in 2017, topping many music fans’ ‘gig of the year’ lists.

Here’s everything you need to know about their visit in 2024.

When are LCD Soundsystem playing Glasgow?

LCD Soundsystem are playing three consecutive nights at Glasgow’s legendary Barrowlands venue on Sunday June 30, Monday, June 31 and Tuesday July 1.

Is there a support band?

No support band has been confirmed for LCD Soundsystem’s Glasgow gigs.

How much are tickets?

The ticket prices are yet to be announced. Watch this space.

When do tickets go on sale for LCD Soundsystem’s Glasgow gigs?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 24.

How can I get tickets to see LCD Soundsystem in Glasgow?

It’s likely to be an instant sellout when tickets go on sale so it’s worth preparing a strategy in advance.

A number of websites will be offering tickets, so make sure you are registered with them and are signed in well in advance before 10am.

Gigs in Scotland tickets will be on sale here

Ticketmaster tickets will be on sale here

Live Nation tickets will be on sale here

Once you get into your website of choice, try to resist the temptation to refresh your browser window - be patient or you might lose your chance to get tickets.

Is there a presale for LCD Soundsystem Glasgow tickets?

Refreshingly there are no presales for LCD Soundsystem’s Glasgow gigs - everybody will get access to tickets at the same time.

Are there age restrictions?

The gig is over 14s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What’s the likely setlist?

LCD Soundsystem have been playing a number of gigs in the USA as part of their current tour. Their setlist changes significantly each night - particularly when they play several gigs in the same city - but don’t be surprised if they play several of these songs during their Glasgow dates, taken from a setlist in Minneapolis.