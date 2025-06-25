Lana Del Ray Hampden Stage Times: Glasgow gig set times, setlist, support, tickets, age restrictions

Lana Del Ray has a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for ABA

It’s the latest in a string of huge gigs taking place in Scotland this summer.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lana Del Rey has embarked upon a string of stadium concerts for 2025, playing Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Monday- and Glasgow’s Hampden Stadium is up next.

The star has only ever played a handful of gigs in the UK, including a date at Glasgow's SECC in 2013 and the city’s Hydro in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s a fan of the city, having dated Kassidy frontman Barrie James O'Neill. When asked if she had a permanent home she said: "I don't have one...but when I have any time I go to Glasgow, that's where I'm happiest".

Here’s everything you need to know if you are going along to the gig.

When is Lana Del Ray playing Glasgow?

Lana Del Ray plays Glasgow's Hampden Stadium on herUK tour on Thursday, June 26.

Who is supporting Lana Del Ray at her Glasgow gig?

Lana Del Ray has announced that Banks will support her at Hampden. The American singer songwriter has released five critically acclaimed studio albums to date, most recently this year’s Off With Her Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the stage times for Lana Del Ray’s Hampden gig?

Doors open at 5pm, with Banks taking the stage at 7.15pm. Lana Del Ray’s set is scheduled to start at 8.30pm (although she didn’t start in Cardiff until closer to 9pm) and the gig will finish by 10.30pm.

Are tickets still available for Lana Del Ray?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig then you’re in luck - it was previously sold out but some tickets are available here. Be warned though, they are priced at a hefty £167.75 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at Lana Del Ray’s Hampden gig?

It’s over-14s only on the pitch standing areas and those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 at the gig.

What is the likely Lana Del Ray setlist?

Expect to hear most of - if not all - the following in Glasgow, taken from her setlist in Cardiff.