Lambrini Girls played a sold out gig at Glasgow St Luke's this week. | David Hepburn

Lambrini Girls at Glasgow St Luke's: Here are 12 amazing pictures of the gig - and full setlist

By David Hepburn

Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:11 BST

One of the most talked-about new bands played Glasgow this week.

Brighton punk duo Lambrini Girls played a sold out gig at Glasgow’s St Luke’s venue this week.

The band were playing songs from their critically-acclaimed new album Who Let The Dogs Out, alongside a few fan favourites.

It was a night of stagediving, crowdsurfing, circlepitting and political sloganeering - you certainly couldn’t accuse them of being dull.

Here are 12 pictures of the gig.

Big Dick Energy

Help Me I'm Gay

God's Country

Company Culture

Lads Lads Lads

Bad Apple

Mr Lovebomb

Love

Filthy Rich Nepo Baby

No Homo

Boys in the Band

Craig David

C*ntology 101

Lead singer Phoebe Lunny spent much of the gig in the audience, at one point getting the crowd to take to their knees.

1. Get down

Lead singer Phoebe Lunny spent much of the gig in the audience, at one point getting the crowd to take to their knees. | David Hepburn

The gig was schedule for the smaller Stereo venue, but was upgraded due to huge demand for tickets.

2. Upgraded

The gig was schedule for the smaller Stereo venue, but was upgraded due to huge demand for tickets. | David Hepburn

Phoebe Lunny prepares to dive into the crowd.

3. You'd better jump

Phoebe Lunny prepares to dive into the crowd. | David Hepburn

The band played nine songs from their debut album 'Who Let The Dogs Out'.

4. New material

The band played nine songs from their debut album 'Who Let The Dogs Out'. | David Hepburn

