Lambrini Girls at Glasgow St Luke's: Here are 12 amazing pictures of the gig - and full setlist

Brighton punk duo Lambrini Girls played a sold out gig at Glasgow’s St Luke’s venue this week.
The band were playing songs from their critically-acclaimed new album Who Let The Dogs Out, alongside a few fan favourites.
It was a night of stagediving, crowdsurfing, circlepitting and political sloganeering - you certainly couldn’t accuse them of being dull.
Here are 12 pictures of the gig.
Big Dick Energy
Help Me I'm Gay
God's Country
Company Culture
Lads Lads Lads
Bad Apple
Mr Lovebomb
Love
Filthy Rich Nepo Baby
No Homo
Boys in the Band
Craig David
C*ntology 101