Lambrini Girls at Glasgow St Luke's: Here are 12 amazing pictures of the gig - and full setlist

Brighton punk duo Lambrini Girls played a sold out gig at Glasgow’s St Luke’s venue this week.

The band were playing songs from their critically-acclaimed new album Who Let The Dogs Out, alongside a few fan favourites.

It was a night of stagediving, crowdsurfing, circlepitting and political sloganeering - you certainly couldn’t accuse them of being dull.

Here are 12 pictures of the gig.

Get down Lead singer Phoebe Lunny spent much of the gig in the audience, at one point getting the crowd to take to their knees.

Upgraded The gig was schedule for the smaller Stereo venue, but was upgraded due to huge demand for tickets.

You'd better jump Phoebe Lunny prepares to dive into the crowd.

New material The band played nine songs from their debut album 'Who Let The Dogs Out'.