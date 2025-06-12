Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour Setlist: Here's every song Lamar and SZA will be playing at Hampden Park
It’s less than a month until Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring their huge world tour to Glasgow - with a gig at Hampden Park on Tuesday, July 8.
The tour is already underway, with critics giving it the thumbs-up and praising the format which sees the two acts play alternating solo sets, along with ‘acts’ where they appear together on stage.
Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.
He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.
SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. She also headlined Glastonbury last year.
Here’s how the enormous setlist will play out:
Act 1: Kendrick Lamar & SZA
- wacced out murals
- squabble up
- King Kunta
- ELEMENT.
- tv off (part 1)
- 30 for 30
- Love Galore
- Broken Clocks
- The Weekend
Act 2: Kendrick Lamar
- euphoria
- hey now
- reincarnated
- HUMBLE.
- Backseat Freestyle
- family ties
- Swimming Pools (Drank)
- m.A.A.d city
- Alright
- man at the garden
Act 3: SZA
- Scorsese Baby Daddy
- F2F
- Garden (Say It Like Dat)
- Kitchen
- Blind
- Forgiveless
- Low
Act 4: SZA and Kendrick Lamar
- Doves in the Wind
- All the Stars
- LOVE.
Act 5: Kendrick Lamar
- dodger blue
- peekaboo
- Like That
- DNA.
- GOOD CREDIT
- Count Me Out
- Money Trees
- Poetic Justice
Act 6: SZA
- Diamond Boy (DTM)
- Shirt
- Kill Bill
- Snooze
- Crybaby
- Saturn
- Good Days
- Rich Baby Daddy
- BMF
- Kiss Me More
- bodies
- tv off
- Not Like Us
- luther
- gloria
Tickets are still available for the show - you can buy them here, with prices starting from £73.10.
