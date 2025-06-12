Kendrick Lamar and SZA have a huge date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for Coachella

Two of the musical world’s biggest stars are coming to Scotland.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s less than a month until Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring their huge world tour to Glasgow - with a gig at Hampden Park on Tuesday, July 8.

The tour is already underway, with critics giving it the thumbs-up and praising the format which sees the two acts play alternating solo sets, along with ‘acts’ where they appear together on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.

SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. She also headlined Glastonbury last year.

Here’s how the enormous setlist will play out:

Act 1: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

wacced out murals

squabble up

King Kunta

ELEMENT.

tv off (part 1)

30 for 30

Love Galore

Broken Clocks

The Weekend

Act 2: Kendrick Lamar

euphoria

hey now

reincarnated

HUMBLE.

Backseat Freestyle

family ties

Swimming Pools (Drank)

m.A.A.d city

Alright

man at the garden

Act 3: SZA

Scorsese Baby Daddy

F2F

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

Kitchen

Blind

Forgiveless

Low

Act 4: SZA and Kendrick Lamar

Doves in the Wind

All the Stars

LOVE.

Act 5: Kendrick Lamar

dodger blue

peekaboo

Like That

DNA.

GOOD CREDIT

Count Me Out

Money Trees

Poetic Justice

Act 6: SZA

Diamond Boy (DTM)

Shirt

Kill Bill

Snooze

Crybaby

Saturn

Good Days

Rich Baby Daddy

BMF

Kiss Me More

bodies

tv off

Not Like Us

luther

gloria