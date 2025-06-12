Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour Setlist: Here's every song Lamar and SZA will be playing at Hampden Park

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:49 BST
Kendrick Lamar and SZA have a huge date with Glasgow.placeholder image
Kendrick Lamar and SZA have a huge date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for Coachella
Two of the musical world’s biggest stars are coming to Scotland.

It’s less than a month until Kendrick Lamar and SZA bring their huge world tour to Glasgow - with a gig at Hampden Park on Tuesday, July 8.

The tour is already underway, with critics giving it the thumbs-up and praising the format which sees the two acts play alternating solo sets, along with ‘acts’ where they appear together on stage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lamar is widely considered to be the most important rapper of his generation, becoming the first non classical or jazz musician to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He’s sold nearly 20 million albums and has been showered with awards, including including 22 Grammy Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Brit Award, four American Music Awards, six Billboard Music Awards, 11 MTV Video Music Awards and a record 37 BET Hip Hop Awards.

SZA, who collaborated with Lamar on top-ten single All The Stars, has only released two albums in her career so far, but has still won five Grammy Awards, a Brit Award, an American Music Award, a Guild of Music Supervisors Award, and two Billboard Women in Music awards, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award. She also headlined Glastonbury last year.

Here’s how the enormous setlist will play out:

Act 1: Kendrick Lamar & SZA

  • wacced out murals
  • squabble up
  • King Kunta
  • ELEMENT.
  • tv off (part 1)
  • 30 for 30
  • Love Galore
  • Broken Clocks
  • The Weekend

Act 2: Kendrick Lamar

  • euphoria
  • hey now
  • reincarnated
  • HUMBLE.
  • Backseat Freestyle
  • family ties
  • Swimming Pools (Drank)
  • m.A.A.d city
  • Alright
  • man at the garden

Act 3: SZA

  • Scorsese Baby Daddy
  • F2F
  • Garden (Say It Like Dat)
  • Kitchen
  • Blind
  • Forgiveless
  • Low

Act 4: SZA and Kendrick Lamar

  • Doves in the Wind
  • All the Stars
  • LOVE.

Act 5: Kendrick Lamar

  • dodger blue
  • peekaboo
  • Like That
  • DNA.
  • GOOD CREDIT
  • Count Me Out
  • Money Trees
  • Poetic Justice

Act 6: SZA

  • Diamond Boy (DTM)
  • Shirt
  • Kill Bill
  • Snooze
  • Crybaby
  • Saturn
  • Good Days
  • Rich Baby Daddy
  • BMF
  • Kiss Me More
  • bodies
  • tv off
  • Not Like Us
  • luther
  • gloria

Tickets are still available for the show - you can buy them here, with prices starting from £73.10.

Related topics:Hampden ParkTicketsGlasgowConcerts
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice