Keane, Edinburgh review - 'lyricism tempered by real-life pain'

This show was supposed to be a celebration of Keane’s 20-year-old debut album, but it was their more recent material that really hit home, writes David Pollock

Keane, Academy, Edinburgh ***

“Pound for pound you’re the loudest audience in the world,” said Keane’s singer Tom Chaplin, miming being blown backwards by the wave of noise from the crowd. Every other band says this when they come to Scotland, of course, but later Chaplin on went to explain at length just why Edinburgh is such a special city to him.

He attended the University of Edinburgh, he said, before dropping out to pursue a career in music (an early career path which mirrors that of Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford). In one sense he described this as a period of “abject failure”, but it left him with a great and lasting admiration for the “special city” of Edinburgh, and was an important step upon the journey to Keane coming into existence.

That’s partly why the band booked this special club show, as Chaplin described it, although in fairness this large hall is certainly far smaller than the arenas and festival fields they’ve been playing this year. The band’s other reason for playing Edinburgh was as a partial apology for not including Scotland on their most recent tour (a Glasgow date is also upcoming).

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Keane’s debut album Hopes and Fears, and there’s a certain irony to this, because it contains the blandest, most John Lewis-soundtracking examples of the group’s output. Familiarity breeds enthusiasm though, and the platitudes of Everybody’s Changing, Somewhere Only We Know and the closing Bedshaped were greeted with big cheers.