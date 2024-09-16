Jonas Brothers, Glasgow review - 'the boy band pep shone through'
Jonas Brothers, Hydro, Glasgow ★★★
One-time teen heartthrobs the Jonas Brothers are making a Taylor Swift-like sweep of their back catalogue on their current Five Albums One Night tour, cramming a whopping 60 songs into two hours.
With a lot of tracks to get through there was no messing with pesky ephemera such as establishing a connection with the crowd.
Maybe this is the Jonas Brothers way, but there were points when their 12-piece band appeared to be having more fun than they were.
There was much to have fun with, from the brass section’s sunshine soul boost to lead vocalist Nick’s reedy vocals on Celebrate! and the country pop vibes of What A Man Gotta Do to the cheery puppyish punk pop songs of their self-titled 2007 album.
Many of the tracks were swallowed up in medleys but the boy band pep of Australia shone through followed by the gurning heartbreak of Take A Breath, pop bombast of When You Look Me in the Eyes and more songs about girls, naturally.
Their cover of Busted's Year 3000 demonstrated where they were at in the early days while the retro bubblegum vibes of Summer Baby and Vacation Eyes and joyous Seventies power pop of Waffle House from their latest album showed where they have come.
The trio pinballed between two stages, big and “intimate”, to deliver the rockier thrust of A Little Bit Longer and the slick pop R&B of the Happiness Begins album.
Their scrappy cover of The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles (with 10,000 backing vocalists) was teamed with Vanessa Carlton’s A Thousand Miles which was more in their stride, while too-cool-for-school middle brother Joe finally softened up with the ecstatic dance pop of Cake By the Ocean to pluck Saltires, stetsons and even fans from the crowd.
