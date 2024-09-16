Jonas Brothers, Glasgow review - 'the boy band pep shone through'

The Jonas Brothers | Getty Images

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonas Brothers, Hydro, Glasgow ★★★

One-time teen heartthrobs the Jonas Brothers are making a Taylor Swift-like sweep of their back catalogue on their current Five Albums One Night tour, cramming a whopping 60 songs into two hours.

With a lot of tracks to get through there was no messing with pesky ephemera such as establishing a connection with the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybe this is the Jonas Brothers way, but there were points when their 12-piece band appeared to be having more fun than they were.

There was much to have fun with, from the brass section’s sunshine soul boost to lead vocalist Nick’s reedy vocals on Celebrate! and the country pop vibes of What A Man Gotta Do to the cheery puppyish punk pop songs of their self-titled 2007 album.

Many of the tracks were swallowed up in medleys but the boy band pep of Australia shone through followed by the gurning heartbreak of Take A Breath, pop bombast of When You Look Me in the Eyes and more songs about girls, naturally.

Their cover of Busted's Year 3000 demonstrated where they were at in the early days while the retro bubblegum vibes of Summer Baby and Vacation Eyes and joyous Seventies power pop of Waffle House from their latest album showed where they have come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trio pinballed between two stages, big and “intimate”, to deliver the rockier thrust of A Little Bit Longer and the slick pop R&B of the Happiness Begins album.