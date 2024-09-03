The Jonas Brothers are playing a rescheduled gig in Glasgow. | Getty Images for TNT Sports

One of the world’s biggest boy bands are about to touch down in Scotland.

The Jonas Brothers - consisting of New Jersey siblings Kevin, Joe and Nick - first rose to fame with a string of Disney Channel films and television series.

At the same time they were also recording music and, by the time of their third studio album A Little Bit Longer in 2008, were well on their way to making music their fulltime job, gaining a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

The band broke up in 2013 having sold over 17 million records but got back togher in 2019, recording two further albums Happiness Begins and 2023’s The Album.

This year they embarked upon a global tour, playing songs from throughout their career, along with a few surprises.

And there is good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Jonas Brothers playing Glasgow?

The Jonas Brothers will play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their 'Celebrating Five Albums' tour on Friday, September 13. The gig was rescheduled from June 16, with all tickets valid for the new date.

Will there be a support act for The Jonas Brothers in Glasgow?

The Jonas Brothers will be supported by Mimi Webb. The English singer and songwriter released her debut EP, Seven Shades of Heartbreak, in 2021 when reached the UK albums chart top 10. Her debut album Amelia followed last year, spawning hit singles House on Fire, Ghost of You and Red Flags

What are the stage times for The Jonas Brothers at the Glasgow OVO Hydro?

Doors are at 6.30pm but the venue have yet to confirm any further timings. Similar events at the Hydro would suggest you can expect Mimi Web onstage at around 7pm-7.30pm, with The Jonas Brothers starting their set at around 8.30pm-9pm. The gig should be finished by 11pm at latest. These are approximate timings only.

Are tickets still available?

If you've decided at the last minute there are still tickets available here, starting at £69.80 (plus the inevitable booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions?

It’s over 14s only in the standing area and over 8s in the seated sections, with under 16s having to be accompanied by an adult.

What is the likely Jonas Brothers setlist?

The Jonas Brothers are mixing it up a little this tour changing the song the songs they open with at different concerts. Having said that, the majority of their setlist remains the same, spanning all their albums along with side project tracks and cover versions. Expect to hear the majority of these songs in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Mexico: